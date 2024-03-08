META DISCRIPTION:

Arbitration is the place where disputes are settled in a very convenient manner, with all the efficiency and effective manner. Instead of the traditional legal showdown, arbitration is like the therapy we all need with the busy life, where disputes are resolved smoothly between the conflicted parties in a calm way. With lesser formalities and touch and civic sensibility the entire procedure becomes very modern age and flexible with things on track.

Introduction

The system of settling dispute is deeply ingrained as a social tapestry since ancient India and is still prevalent in many villages named as panchayat system which comprises a tribunal of five people. With the upcoming growth of the influential world, it goes without saying that this will also lead to the increasing heaps of files in the courts and tedious process. It hereby becomes very important to come up with a concept that would be efficient and help resort things quickly.

The emergence of arbitration in India has been since the time of British rule. It has become a commercial norm to have a contract with the subduction of arbitration agreement with the up-strolling development of the world and its new technology era. The arbitration in simple terms means the settlement of any dispute that may lead to a final award for the settlement. The entire settling agreement is done with the entire procedure involving an arbitrator that is the judge to come to a conclusion of the entire dispute. With the involvement of the counsels and parties interested to resolve the dispute via arbitration.

In the arena of arbitration, it hereby becomes very significant to understand the functioning of the basics of the entire procedure. The seat of the arbitration and the governing law hold great importance of integrity in the process of Arbitration. In this Blog, since the topic of arbitration is very expansive, the researcher plans on encompassing on the significant heads of seat and the governing law.

There is no explicit official meaning or definition of arbitration stated by anywhere, but there are some renowned and remarkable books written and explained it well. One such mention is by Oxford Dictionary that states, "A means of settling dispute without the recourse of the law, the arbitrator will hear the case and the final judgement will be either binding or become an indicative judgement."1 The process of resolving the dispute starts with an agreement to arbitrate and ends with the handover of the award. The key importance of arbitration agreement is the way it helps the parties to resolve contractual issues, manage the settlement, address the issues in different manner and settle the entire situation without undergoing the litigated claims. The entire procedure to arbitrate is taken place with the consent of the parties. It is also decided herein by the parties the other details of the arbitration agreement. The role of Arbitration also plays in seat selection that also determines the law governing the arbitration, and the enforcement of rights and awards is also dependent on it.

ARBITRAL SEAT SELECTION

The selection of seat in the arbitration process plays a very significant role, it the venue or place selected b y the parties as the legal location which also determines the later process of the arbitration framework. In international cases, the parties are understood to keep a neutral place, accessible and convenient to both the parties. The critical aspect of the seat is that it does not only limit it convinces to the legal location but also constructs a legal barrier as once, the parties decide the location, the law of the selected location plays an essential understanding over it. As the arbitration laws will be applicable on the procedural laws of the agreement. That is the procedure undertaken to conduct the arbitration, it forms as an outer framework of the dispute resolution. The procedural law is also termed as Lex Arbitri. It translates to "law of the place of arbitration "in English. It circumscribes from various legal principles and rules that regulate the arbitration process.

The seat of Arbitration also shows the deemed selection of the jurisdiction for the arbitration to take place. It may not always be necessary for the seat to also be the governing law and the given jurisdiction but it also important and significant. There are cases where jurisdiction of the arbitration agreement is constructed with mandatory requirements with the seatings within them such as the Singapore and England.

The Choice of the seat also amounts the grounds on which the awards can be annulled and exercise a crucial role over arbitration such as getting interim relief on the seats jurisdiction for the court to hear. It implies that the juridical seat of the arbitration will be inserted definition of the Seat. There are various Landmark Judgements for us to have a supervision over the concept.

The Supreme Courts Judgement on the case, Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd V Kaiser Aluminium Technical Service Inc (BALCO) it was hereby declared I this case that the decision of another country as the seat will inevitably imply the choice of law for the arbitration agreement as well. This was in reference to the jurisdiction of the court and the seat. There are certain landmark cases on International Arbitration agreement that showcases the importance of the seat choice one such case is the Union of India v Vodafone PLC. The case revolved around the dispute of a tax between the Indian government and Vodafone, a multinational corporation. With the complication of tax settlement, it also faced an issue involving the seat of arbitration and its validity of the arbitration agreement between India and Netherlands. The Courts held that since the jurisdiction was out of the scope of the legislation and since there was no legislation for the Indian law and is neither expressly or impliedly consented for it negates the application of the treaty. All such instances show the significance and importance of the selection of the seat and the choice for the same.

SHAPING ARBITRATION: ROLE OF GOVERNING LAW

The Law Governing the arbitration is often presumed to be the law that governs the substantive issues but it is incorrect to understand it with this prejudice. The Law Governing the arbitration determines the factual content of law that will herein forth follow or the parties will abide since here. It plays a very significant and crucial role in the entire process as it is very important and a lot of things determine the functioning of the process of arbitration.

The base traces back to the formation of the arbitration agreement that has the involvement of the Law of Contract where the parties in an agreement choose to follow the procedural and the substantive aspect to administer the contract. It is determined by the consent and the agreement formed by the parties. It becomes very crucial as the law governing the contract might also function as the law governing the arbitration agreement. The law of choices plays a major role here.

The law of seat also has its significance, for it will determine the law governing the arbitration agreement too. The settling choice would be if the parties have made an explicit mention of the choice of law for it. In Indian Arbitration Law, the governing law of arbitration agreement is mentioned in the Section7 of the Indian Arbitration Conciliation Act which talks about the validity and the functioning of the agreement. It also explains the law governing the arbitration agreement.

In the International arena for it, The New York Convention which will be applicable to the parties that are a part of the convention. The Article 5 of the treaty states the underlining choices for our decision. It first starts with the examination of the explicit choice of law to govern the arbitration agreement. Then the implicit choice of the parties in absence of an explicit one. If none of the choices or mention for the commandment of implication to follow a law is not done, then with no condition rest assured we can apply the seat of the arbitration agreement.

The case of First Option of Chicago, Inc. V.Kaplan (1995) showed us the importance of the choice of law in the governing of the arbitration. The US Supreme Court also stressed on the matter of respecting the choices and the agreement formed by the delegates and the parties of an arbitration agreement. In one of the Landmark Judgement of Sulamerica CIA Naacional Case, The United Kingdom provided crucial guidance on the procedural aspect and the paramount significance was made on the Implied Choices of Law and enforceability of the contractual parties.

All the inferring information from the above mentioned is to show the contribution of efficiency the appropriate and accurate governance law can make leading to significant enforceability of the process of arbitration. The significance of arbitration is shown in its enforceability and the neutrality of the subject matter. The enchainment of the handling of award is also very significant. With due things undertaken it all stands out.

In conclusion, arbitration is an emerging leading activity and process to achieve significance success in the daily realm of our lives. It plays its role very smoothly and resolves disputes efficiently, while maintain the sanity and professional aspect. It is an essential indicator that in the era of modern time, tedious process is not the thing any individual would like to opt for. Herein the enforceability of the mediation process of arbitration plays its role here an contributes both economically on the local and global level too. With the legal practices it also extends to other of its important and peaceful resolution techniques and maintenance in this complex world.

