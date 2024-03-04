ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from India

Examining The Group Of Companies Doctrine: A Comprehensive Analysis With A Focus On Cox And Kings S&A Law Offices In a recent landmark ruling, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India ("the Hon'ble SC") addressed a crucial issue in the case of Cox and Kings Ltd v. SAP India Pvt Ltd...

The Ring Fencing Of Judicial Intervention In Arbitration Proceedings S&A Law Offices The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (referred as ‘Arbitration Act') has predicated on the principle of "party autonomy", "settlement of disputes" with...

Overview On The Provisions & Applicability Of The Mediation Act, 2023 ANM Global The Mediation Act 2023 received the President's assent on 14th September 2023 and came to be published and notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Gazette of India on 15th September 2023.

Important Judgments Under SC & HC Under IBC - Volume I Economic Laws Practice When the limitation period for initiating CIRP under Section 9, IBC is to be reckoned from the date of default, as opposed to the date of commencement of IBC and the period prescribed therefor...

Welcome Back, Mr Chips! Delhi High Court Restores PepsiCo's Potato Rights Obhan & Associates In a continuation of the long-drawn out big ticket litigation between PepsiCo and potato farmers, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court...