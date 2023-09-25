ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from India

The Mediation Act, 2023 Obhan & Associates The Mediation Act, 2023 (the "Act") was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 1, 2023, the Lok Sabha on August 7, 2023, and was notified in the Gazette of India after receiving the assent of the President of India...

The New Mediation Bill, 2023 - Updates And Highlights Samvad Partners Mediation and Conciliation, as a form of dispute resolution, finds a mention in several legislations, such as the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996; the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908; the Companies Act, 2013; and the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, among others.

Arbitration Agreement In An Unstamped Instrument Not Valid Or Enforceable: N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd And Other JSA A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India ("Larger Bench"), in its recent decision in N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd and Other , by a 3:2 majority...

Salient Features Of India's New Mediation Law Parinam Law Associates While mediation as a means of dispute resolution was always ingrained in Indian jurisprudence, the parliament for the first time has attempted to streamline mediation and legitimize its increasing relevance...

Arbitration As A Cure For Pharmaceutical Disputes Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India Pharmaceutical disputes, being the largest and fastest-growing business sectors in the world are increasingly being settled through international arbitration, particularly in the context of ...