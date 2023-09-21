The Saga Continues: Unstamped And Insufficiently Stamped Documents

ARTICLE

The New Mediation Bill, 2023 - Updates And Highlights Samvad Partners Mediation and Conciliation, as a form of dispute resolution, finds a mention in several legislations, such as the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996; the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908; the Companies Act, 2013; and the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, among others.

Articles 226 And 227 Of The Constitution Of India – Their Scope, Powers And Differences S&A Law Offices The jurisdiction of 226 and 227 is vast and has to be exercised sparingly.

Arbitration Agreement In An Unstamped Instrument Not Valid Or Enforceable: N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd And Other JSA A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India ("Larger Bench"), in its recent decision in N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd and Other , by a 3:2 majority...

Notice Under Section 21 Of The Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996: A Sine Qua Non For Invoking Jurisdiction Obhan & Associates Recently, in the case of Amit Guglani and Another vs. L&T Housing Finance Limited and Another1, the Delhi High Court adjudicated upon a petition filed under Section 11 (6)...

Third Party Funding In Arbitration - The Case Of ‘Tomorrow Sales Agency v. SBS Holdings' Samvad Partners Can a third-party funder be held liable to pay amounts under an arbitral award where the funder was neither a party to arbitral proceedings nor the arbitral award?