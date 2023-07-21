ARTICLE

Arbitration Agreement In An Unstamped Instrument Not Valid Or Enforceable: N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd And Other JSA A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India ("Larger Bench"), in its recent decision in N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd and Other , by a 3:2 majority...

Between The Lines ... June 2023 Vaish Associates Advocates The Supreme Court, by a judgment pronounced on May 4, 2023, in the matter of Vistra ITCL (India) Limited and Others v. Mr. Dinkar Venkatasubramanian and Another [Civil Appeal No. 3606 of 2020]...

The Supreme Court Of India And Delhi High Court Clarify The Scope Of CCI's Jurisdiction IndusLaw The Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court by way of separate orders dated June 15, 2023 and June 2, 2023, respectively, have thrown light on the interpretation and scope of an ‘enterprise' under...

Law Relating To Setting Aside Of Arbitral Award By Courts S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates The Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Act') was enacted to consolidate and amend the law governing Domestic Arbitration, International Commercial...

Award By A Unilaterally Appointed Arbitrator Cannot Be Enforced: Division Bench Of The High Court Of Delhi IndusLaw On 17 May 2023, the division bench of the High Court of Delhi ("Court") in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited vs. Narendra Kumar Prajapat held that an arbitral...