The article discusses the discretionary power of  an Arbitral Tribunal to award post-award  interest on a portion of the total sum owed in a  case. While the Tribunal has the power to award  interest, it is not obligated to do so and may  choose to award interest on only a portion of the  amount awarded. There are various factors that  the Tribunal may consider when making its  decision, such as the conduct of the parties  during the arbitration proceedings and any  delay in payment. Overall, the article  emphasizes the importance of understanding  the Tribunal's discretion in awarding post-award interest and the factors that may  influence its decision.

Post-award interest can be granted under  Section 31(7) of the Arbitration and Conciliation  Act,1996 (hereon referred to as "Act"). The  provision of post-award interest has a  significant impact on the final monetary  compensation awarded to the parties. The  purpose of awarding interest on the arbitral  award is to compensate the successful party for  the delay in receiving the amount awarded to  them. It also acts as a deterrent to the losing  party from delaying the payment of the award.

However, it is pertinent to note that post-award  interest is given as a way to discourage award[1]debtors from avoiding payment or using delay  tactics after an award has been made against  them. Under such circumstances, the 2010  judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court may  result in a serious financial blow to the party  that receives a favourable award.

Under Section 31(7), the Tribunal has broad  discretion under Section 31(7)(a) of the Act to  determine the rate of interest, the sum on which  interest is payable, and the period for which  interest is to be paid for pre-award interest.  However, Section 31(7)(b) does not specify the  extent of the Tribunal's discretion in granting  post-award interest, except that the sum  awarded will carry interest at a rate of 2%  higher than the prevailing rate unless the award  states otherwise. If the award is silent on post-award interest, Section 31(7)(b) applies.

Pre-Award Interest

Section 31(7) leaves room for ambiguity,  however, the Apex Court, vide numerous  judgments have clarified the surmises that give  rise to disputes or challenges to the Award of the  Arbitral Tribunal. One such controversy is the  period that must be considered for the  calculation of interest.

The Hon'ble Supreme Court has cleared this  ambiguity in the case of Oriental Structural  Engineering Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Kerala. 1 The  Apex Court held in this case that the Arbitral  Tribunal has been conferred with ample  discretion to award interest under Section  31(7)(a) and the interest can be awarded from  the date of reference till the date of the award,  therefore allowing pre-award interest too. The  Apex Court relied on the case of Union of India v.  Bright Power Projects2 to establish that by  virtue of Section 31(7)(a), the Arbitral Tribunal  is bestowed with discretion to award any  interest they deem as reasonable on the basis of  the delay. Furthermore, the Hon'ble Supreme  Court also held that such payment of pre-award  interest can only be ousted in a situation where  the contract specifically excludes such payment  of interest.

"Sum" for Awarding Post-Award Interest

The meaning of "sum" for the purpose of post-award interest has been a matter of dispute in  the past. Previously, the Court(s) interpreted  "sum" to refer only to the principal amount.  However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has  recently held that "sum" can also include any  pre-award interest awarded. This leads to the  question of whether post-award interest should  be granted on the entire sum, including principal  and interest, or only on a portion of it. We will  discuss this question in detail below.

As elaborated above, it is a fairly settled position  of law that the Arbitral Tribunal shall be vested  with the power to award interest on the "sum"  under an arbitral award.

In 2010, in the case of State of Haryana v. S.L.  Arora, 3 a Division Bench of the Hon'ble  Supreme Court held that an Arbitral Tribunal  does not possess the authority to award  compound interest unless explicitly stated in the  contract or authorized by a statute. In this  regard, the Apex Court referred to Section  3(3)(c) of the Interest Act, 1978, which prohibits  the court of law from awarding interest upon  interest that is already accrued.

The Hon'ble Supreme Court distinguished the  verdict of Renusagar Power Co. Ltd. v. General  Electric Co. 4 wherein such compounded  interest was awarded by the Arbitral Tribunal  and the same was held to be in perversity by a  Bench of the Apex Court, however, the same can  only be awarded in the instance where the  contract or the statute empowers the Tribunal  to award interest on interest.

In this case, the Division Bench was of the  opinion that the phrase "a sum directed to be  paid by an arbitral award" under Section 31(7)  of the Act pertains to the primary claims that are  based on the subject matter of dispute, while  interest and costs are ancillary issues and not  substantive disputes. In the light of such  observations, the Hon'ble Division Bench finally  held that the Arbitral Tribunal is not  empowered to grant compound interest for  either the pre-award or post-award period if the  contract does not specify interest. The bench  effectively clarified that the Arbitral Tribunal's  discretion is limited to awarding interest only to  the extent and nature as provided under the  contract under which the Tribunal was  appointed and/or if a specific statute provides  for such interest on interest.

In the light of the law established in the case of  S.L. Arora, the Hon'ble Supreme Court had the  opportunity to analyze the issue regarding what  would constitute as "sum" in the case of Hyder  Consulting (UK) Ltd. v. Governor, State of Orissa. 5 The instant case was initially placed before a  Division Bench of the Hon'ble Supreme Court,  however, it was observed that the Division  Bench was not empowered to overrule the  verdict of a bench of equal strength. Therefore,  the matter was placed before Chief Justice of  India to be placed before an appropriate bench  vide order dated 13.03.2012.6 The majority of  this Bench of the Apex Court finally held that  Arbitrator is empowered to grant interest for  the post-award period. The Hon'ble Supreme  Court also clarified that such award for interest  can also be compounded, therefore, effectively  award interest on interest. The Court delved into  the definition of what would constitute as "sum"  under Section 31(7) of the Act. The Majority held  that the "sum" would not only include the  principle amount that was awarded by the  Arbitral Tribunal but also the interest that was  awarded therein on such principle amount.

While this case clarified the constituents for  "sum", the verdict of the Majority of the Bench  meant that the verdict in S. L. Arora and Hyder  Consulting were pronounced by the same bench  of judges. This leaves room for a notable  uncertainty.

Numerous benches of the Hon'ble Apex Court  followed in the footsteps of the Majority Bench  in the case of Hyder Consulting, including Indian  Oil Corporation Limited v. U.B. Engineering  Limited, 7 decided on April 12, 2022, wherein  the Apex Court concurred with the verdict  pronounced by the Majority in Hyder  Consulting.

In the catena of judgments that have given rise  to the jurisprudence regarding interest on  Award, it can be noted that there are numerous  subject matters that have given rise to ambiguity  in law. The verdict of the Hon'ble Supreme Court  in Morgan Securities & Credits (P) Ltd. v.  Videocon Industries Ltd.8 cleared the air by  establishing that it shall be the Arbitrator's  discretion to award interest on a part or whole  of 'sum'. This judgment borrowed its definition  to 'sum' from another verdict of the Hon'ble  Supreme Court in Hyder Consulting (UK) Limited  v. Governor, State of Orrisa, 9 thus, upholding  that 'sum' may include principle amount and the  interest thereon.

It is pertinent to note that the Court's decision in  Morgan Securities case is significant because  after the Hyder Consulting case creating  controversy since only the Majority overruled  the decision of a Division Bench, the three-judge  bench in this case clarified that the verdict of the  Majority in Hyder Consulting does not suffer  from any perversity.

Thus, effectively putting an end to the debate  regarding compounding of interest at the post-award stage.

Furthermore, the Court in this case clarified that  under Section 31(7)(a) of the Act, the post-award interest may be granted on the principle  amount and may also include pre-award  interest. The case widened the discretionary  power of the Arbitral Tribunal and clarified that  under Section 31(7)(b) of the Act, the  Arbitrators are empowered to award interest on  a part of the "sum".

The only reasonable caveat imposed is the if the  Award specifically excludes any such interest in  the light of Section 31(7)(b). The Apex Court  further clarified that Section 31(7)(b) of the Act  only discusses the post-award rate of interest  and has little implication on the pre-award  interest.

Thus, in the light of the numerous judicial  pronouncements of the Hon'ble Supreme Court,  it can be said that controversies regarding  interest on an Award of the Arbitral Tribunal  and the extent of the discretionary power of the  Arbitrators have been put to rest.

Furthermore, the Apex Court, while deciding  challenges to Awards on the grounds of interest  awarded wherein Arbitrators exercise their  discretionary powers, have continued to keep  judicial intervention in Final Awards to a  minimal.

It is notable in this regard that the three-judge  bench in Morgan Securities & Credits (P) Ltd. v.  Videocon Industries Ltd.10 has successfully managed to clarify the interest that can be  awarded pre-award, post-award and the powers  that can be exercised by the Arbitrators under  Section 31(7)(a) and (b) of the Act.

