SUPREME COURT SETS THE TIMER FOR DISPOSAL OF PENDING APPLICATIONS UNDER SECTION 11 OF THE ARBITRATION ACT : IF APPLICATIONS UNDER SECTION 11(5) AND 11(6) OF THE ARBTIRATION ACT HAVE BEEN PENDING FOR MORE THAN ONE YEAR, THE HIGH COURTS ARE TO ENSURE THAT SUCH APPLICATIONS ARE DECIDED WITHIN SIX MONTHS.

SHREE VISHNU CONSTRUCTIONS V. THE ENGINEER IN CHIEF MILITARY ENGINEERING SERVICE & ORS.1

Background:

In Shree Vishnu Constructions, the Supreme Court observed that the impugned judgement was passed by the High Court for the State of Telangana (High Court) in an application under section 112 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (the Act) after a period of 4 years from the date of filing3.

Recognizing the delay in disposal of applications under section 11 of the Act, by an order dated April 1, 2022 the Supreme Court directed the registry of the High Court to submit a report listing the number of applications pending under section 11 of the Act and the year from which such applications have been pending.

Upon receiving the report, the Supreme Court identified that applications under Section 11 of the Act were pending since 2006. The Supreme Court observed that if the applications under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration Act were not decided within reasonable time, more particularly within one year from the date of filing, the objective of the Act would be frustrated. In the circumstances, by an order dated April 21, 2022, the Supreme Court directed the registry of all the High Courts to submit a report of the pending applications under Section 11(6) of the Act.

Observation by the Supreme Court:

Upon receiving the reports, through an Order dated May 19, 2022, the Supreme Court expressed its concern over applications under Sections 11(5) and 11(6) of the Act that remained pending for more than four to five years before many High Courts. The Supreme Court inter alia observed that:

If the arbitrators are not appointed at the earliest and applications under Sections 11(5) and 11(6) of the Act are kept pending for a number of years, the purpose of the enactment would stand defeated and the objective of effective Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism would be diluted.

If commercial disputes are not resolved at the earliest, not only it would affect the commercial relations between the parties, but it would also affect the economy and the ease of doing business in the country.

As per the amended Act, the award shall be made within a period of one year. 4

Therefore, the applications under Sections 11(5) and 11(6) of the Arbitration Act and other applications, either for substitution and/or change of the arbitrator must be decided at the earliest.

In these circumstances, the Supreme Court requested all the Chief Justices of the respective High Courts to ensure that all pending applications under Sections 11(5) and 11(6) of the Act and/or any other applications either for substitution of arbitrator and/or change of arbitrator, which are pending for more than one year from the date of filing, be decided within six months from the date of the order i.e., May 19, 2022. The Supreme Court directed the registrar general(s) of the respective High Courts to submit compliance reports on the completion of six months from the date of the order.

Further, the apex court observed that an endeavor shall be made by the respective High Courts to decide and dispose of applications under Sections 11(5) and 11(6) of the Act and/or any other like application at the earliest, preferably within a period of six months from the date of filing of the applications.

ELP Comments The recognition of prolonged delay in disposal of applications under section 11 of the Act, coupled with the directions to accelerate speedy disposal, is a welcome move for applicants who have sought court assistance for appointment of the tribunal. Given the backlog of cases before the courts due to the difficulties arising during the covid-19 pandemic, these directions vis-à-vis applications under Section 11 (5) and 11 (6) are likely to bring much needed relief.

