The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

7 June 2021

Centre issues SOPs for early 2nd dose vaccination of persons undertaking international travel for educational purposes, or employment opportunities, or as part of India's contingent for Tokyo Olympic games

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued SOPs for allowing administration of second dose of Covishield for such persons who have only taken first dose of Covishield and are seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or employment opportunities or as part of India's contingent for Tokyo Olympic games, but whose planned travel dates fall prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of first dose.

Please click here for more details in this regard.

To view the full article, please click here.