MHA urges States/UTs to comply with EG-II prohibition on supply of oxygen for industrial use

With the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and the consequent demand for medical oxygen, the Empowered Group-II (EG-II) has reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use and prohibited the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes (other than to the nine exempted industries listed by it) with effect from 22 April 2021 till further orders.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a communication to the States/Union Territories (UTs) has urged States/UTs to issue necessary instructions to all concerned authorities to ensure compliance with this decision of the EG-II and take necessary measures.

