Decoding the Union Budget 2022-23 with Rakesh Nangia (Past President-ICBC, Founder & Managing Partner - Nangia & Co LLP)

Saket Patawari (Executive Director, Indirect Tax - Nexdigm SKP) and Maulik Doshi (Deputy Managing Director, Tax, Transfer Pricing and International Tax - Nexdigm SKP)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.