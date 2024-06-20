The Cost Of Counterfeit: How Burberry Defended Its Brand Identity

As per recent reports, luxury goods retail face $30 billion annual loss due to counterfeiting which is diluting their brand identity.1 The latest report of Authentication Solution Provider's Association...

Introduction

As per recent reports, luxury goods retail face $30 billion annual loss due to counterfeiting which is diluting their brand identity.1 The latest report of Authentication Solution Provider's Association (ASPA) reveals that counterfeiting activities significantly impact various industries, including luxury fashion, where fake products are prevalent. Consumers and retailers in major Indian cities estimate that 25-30% of goods in the market are counterfeit, with luxury items being highly susceptible due to high consumer demand and price sensitivity.2

Maintaining trade mark integrity is crucial for luxury businesses as it not only meets legal requirements but also serves as a fundamental element of brand identity and customer confidence. The significance of this idea is highlighted by the recent ruling rendered by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court in Burberry Limited v. Petrol Perfume3. The Hon'ble Court's decision not only brought attention to the complexities of trade mark law but also established a standard for how cases of a similar nature might be handled in the future, particularly in the luxury goods industry.

The Hon'ble Court's decision is crucial because it serves as a key reminder to businesses about the moral and legal ramifications of managing their brands and the potentially dangerous effects of crossing intellectual property lines. This article explores the specifics of the Hon'ble Court's rulings, the legal defences put up by each party, and the wider ramifications for trade mark enforcement in the very competitive luxury market.

About the Parties:

1. Burberry, a globally renowned and premium fashion brand headquartered in the UK and operating in India through its subsidiary, Burberry India Ltd., filed a lawsuit against M/s Petrol Perfumes, claiming that:

The latter had stolen and passed-off their highly reputed and well-known trademarks "MY BURBERY" ( ) and "MR. BURBERRY" ( ) adopted since 2014 and 2016 respectively globally.

Burberry also claimed that M/s Petrol Perfumes was using their distinctive trade dress to infringe on their marks.

Burberry argued that this diminished the unique quality and prestige of their well-known trade marks in addition to confusing customers.

2. M/s Petrol Perfume is an MSME incorporated on February 01, 2017 and deals in manufacturing and selling perfumes and deodorants.

Facts of the Case:

The Plaintiff, Burberry Limited, owns several registered trade marks such as BURBERRY, BURBERRY EQUESTRIAN KNIGHT Logo, CHECK device, and various BURBERRY formative trademarks/ labels and is known for their logo ( ).The Plaintiff is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution and sale of a wide range of products including apparels, garments, glasses, footwear and fragrances. The Plaintiff and has been using their trade marks continuously, exclusively, and uninterruptedly since their adoption on their websites and third-party websites. The products under "MY BURBERY" and "MR. BURBERRY" are a commercial success and one of the most renowned fragrances of the Plaintiff however no registration application is filed for those two marks.