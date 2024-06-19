Navigating The Maze: Protecting Software With Intellectual Property Rights

Amidst the rapid development and deployment of software solutions, questions often arise regarding the protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in software. Many businesses are uncertain about the extent to which IPR laws can safeguard their software assets. This uncertainty stems from various factors, including the complex nature of software itself and diverse range of IPR protections available such as copyrights, patents, trademarks, etc.

This article explores the different components of software, delves into the various forms of protection available, and examine the tangible advantages that such protections offer to businesses and developers.

WHAT IPR DOES SOFTWARE CONTAIN?

Let's break down the different components of software:

Front-end

The front-end of software consists of the elements that directly engage users during software interaction – i.e., the visual and interactive components the users encounter which shape the overall experience.

Graphical User Interface (GUI) – GUI design pertains to the layout of visual elements such as buttons, menus, and icons that facilitate user tasks within software. This design aspect is safeguarded through copyright protection, ensuring the uniqueness of graphical arrangements. For instance, Adobe's photoshop interface, it's characteristic toolbars and panels enjoy copyright protection.

User Experience (UX) – User experience is the way users navigate through a software program, and the intuitiveness of its features. Since protection for GUIs extends to the 'structure, sequence, and organization' of computer programs,1 UX design – including the user interaction patterns – is protected. This ensures that a unique and user-friendly experience is legally safeguarded.

Back-end

The backend of software refers to the underlying soft infrastructure responsible for managing data, logic, and processing tasks. It operates behind the scenes, handling operations such as data storage, retrieval, and computation, algorithms, etc. which are essential for the software's functionality.

Source Code – The heart of any software, the source code is the human-readable blueprint written in a programming language. The moment this code is captured in a tangible form (e.g., stored on a computer), it is copyrightable. If an individual was to merely modify the work by instilling basic alterations to the source code of the software, without using any creativity, then the original copyright holder would have the right to claim infringement.2

Object Code and Executable Code – Object code is the code generated upon a user's input – it is the output that comes from processing a command through the source code. The object code eventually becomes the executable code that users run to use the program. Both the object code and executable code inherit copyright protection from the original source code. While copyright protection is established upon the creation of source code, it's essential to recognize that it's the object code that contains the actual instructions governing the computer's behavior during program execution, and this is what is generally safeguarded by copyright.

Algorithms and Processes – These are the meticulously crafted step-by-step procedures that solve problems within the software. These procedures within a program or algorithm are not protected by copyright. Groundbreaking algorithms that meet certain criteria (novelty, non-obviousness, and usefulness), can be patented.

THE STRATEGIC ADVANTAGES OF SOFTWARE IPR PROTECTION

IPR protection offers tangible business advantages by safeguarding software assets and enhancing their commercial value. One such example is the case of Google's PageRank algorithm. PageRank was a groundbreaking algorithm that revolutionized web search by ranking web pages based on their importance. Google recognized the significance of this innovation and sought patent protection for the PageRank algorithm which enabled Google to license the technology to other companies, generating additional revenue streams beyond its core search business.

Similarly, when Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, it revolutionized the smartphone industry with its innovative touchscreen interface and intuitive user experience. Central to the success of the iPhone was its unique GUI, which featured iconic design elements such as the grid of colorful app icons, swipe gestures, and inertial scrolling. Apple applied for and obtained numerous design patents and copyrights covering various aspects of the iPhone's user interface. The advantage of protecting the intellectual property was ultimately seen during Apple's legal battle with Samsung over alleged infringement of its design patents and copyrights. After a series of high-profile court cases spanning several years, Apple secured significant legal victories, including substantial damages awarded for patent infringement.3

In essence, IPR protection enables businesses to monetize their software assets, gain competitive advantage, defend against infringement, and attract investment, thereby driving commercial success and fostering innovation within the software industry.

However, while securing IPR protection for software in India can be relatively straightforward for copyright, it can be more challenging for patents. Copyright protection is established when software is created, and the registration process is typically simple and inexpensive. However, securing a patent for software in India requires demonstrating a technical innovation or effect beyond just the software itself. The patenting process can be complex due to the Indian Patent Office's rigorous and often lengthy evaluation procedures. Additionally, conveying the intricacies of advanced technologies can be challenging, potentially resulting in extended application timelines and delays.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, from a business perspective, safeguarding software with IPR is indispensable in today's digital marketplace. Copyrights, patents, and trademarks serve as invaluable assets, ensuring the distinctiveness of software offerings and providing a competitive edge in a crowded market.

Consider the significant resources and effort invested in developing software solutions; without adequate protection, competitors could easily replicate or exploit these innovations, eroding market share and diminishing profitability. By prioritizing IPR strategies, businesses mitigate risks of infringement and create an environment conducive to innovation and growth. Ultimately, investing in IPR protection not only safeguards the creative efforts of businesses but also ensures a prosperous and competitive future in the dynamic digital marketplace. Given the complexities of securing IPR, it is advisable for businesses to seek professional advice to navigate the process effectively.

Footnotes

1 Maraekat Infotech Ltd. v. Naylesh V. Kothari, 2016 SCC OnLine Bom 2369.

2 Eastern Book Company & Ors. vs D.B. Medak & Anr, (2008) 1 SCC 1.

3 "Apple and Samsung Settle Seven-Year-Long Patent Fight Over Copying the iPhone," The Verge, https://www.theverge.com/2018/6/27/17510908/apple-samsung-settle-patent-battle-over-copying-iphone.

