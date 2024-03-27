(i) the transfer of all or any rights (including the granting of a licence) in respect of a patent, invention, model, design, secret formula or process or trade mark or similar property ;

(ii) the imparting of any information concerning the working of, or the use of, a patent, invention, model, design, secret formula or process or trade mark or similar property ;

(iii) the use of any patent, invention, model, design, secret formula or process or trade mark or similar property ;

(iv) the imparting of any information concerning technical, industrial, commercial or scientific knowledge, experience or skill ;

(iva) the use or right to use any industrial, commercial or scientific equipment but not including the amounts referred to in section 44BB;

(v) the transfer of all or any rights (including the granting of a licence) in respect of any copyright, literary, artistic or scientific work including films or video tapes for use in connection with television or tapes for use in connection with radio broadcasting; or

(vi) the rendering of any services in connection with the activities referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (iv), (iva) and (v).

From the above definition of Royalty, as provided under the Act, it is evident that any consideration payable for the transfer of any right or the use of any patent, inventions, etc also commonly known as Intellectual property rights shall be treated as consideration in the nature of Royalties and shall be taxed as such.

Further, as per the provisions of Section 9(1)(vi) the payments in the nature of Royalties to a non-resident are taxable in India only if they are deemed to accrue or arise in India i.e., Royalty income of a non-resident shall only taxable in India only if it is payable by:

– Government of India;

– A person resident in India for use of IPRs in business in India;

– Non-resident person in India when such IPRs are used for business or profession carried on in India.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that Royalty is taxable in India at the rate of 20% (increased by applicable surcharge and education cess) as per the provisions of Section 115A(1)(b) of the Act.

From the above, it is clear that any payment made to a Non-resident in India for the use of IPRs shall be chargeable to tax as a Royalty at a rate of 20% considering the said income is deemed to accrue or arise in India.