Introduction: In the ever-evolving landscape of intellectual property rights and trademark infringements, a recent legal battle has caught the attention of the legal community and the corporate world alike. Goodluck Ayurveda Private Limited, the defendant in this case, took a significant step in their business operations by introducing a new cough syrup product named "Madhu Joshanda" into the market in January 2023. However, this move raised serious concerns for Dabur India Limited, the plaintiff, as it became apparent that the defendant's product might be treading on the territory of Dabur's established trademarks and copyrights. Intellectual property rights such as trademark and copyright are infringed in the following dispute whose purpose is to protect the identity and branding of products and services, helping consumers make informed choices and promoting fair competition, on the other hand, copyright encourages and protects creative works while ensuring a balance between creators' rights and the public's interest in accessing and building upon these works. The defendant is also alleged of the wrong of passing off the plaintiff's goods which occurs when a business or individual intentionally or unintentionally misrepresents their goods or services as those of another party.

Keywords: Trademark, Copyright, Infringement, Injunction, Cough Syrup

Main Blog: The plaintiff, Dabur India Limited has been producing and marketing a variety of ayurvedic medications and wellness/healthcare items for a considerable amount of time. The plaintiff is also the biggest manufacturer of ayurvedic drugs and wellness/healthcare products in India, as well as a prominent company in the organised market for ayurvedic products. About 450 goods are produced and marketed by the company; 72 of those products are heavily promoted across 179 television channels in India. In July of 2012, the plaintiff accepted the contested "Honitus" cough remedy's trade dress, label, and packaging. The plaintiff's turnover for the fiscal year 2021–2022 was around Rs. 9886 crores. The plaintiff claims ownership of the copyright to the original creative work used on the "Honitus" cough syrup brands' trade dress, label, and packaging.

In January, 2023, the plaintiff became aware of the product "Madhu Joshanda" which is produced and marketed by the defendant, Goodluck Ayurveda Private Limited under deceptively similar trade dress/label/packaging, which amounts to infringement of the trademarks and copyright of the plaintiff. The plaintiff also attempted to provide a comparison of the plaintiff's product "Honitus" and that of the defendant's product "Madhu Joshanda" which shows that the plaintiff's cough syrup "HONITUS" has a unique colour combination of red and yellow, and the defendant has copied this colour combination as well as the placement of several identical elements of that trade dress, label, and packaging, making it appear deceptively similar.

In furtherance to this, the plaintiff filed a suit seeking permanent injunction to prevent the defendant from breaching the plaintiff's trademarks and copyrights, passing off their goods as the plaintiff's, and other related relief. In light of this, the Delhi High Court issued an order prohibiting the defendant, its owners, partners, proprietors, directors, shareholders, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, broadcasters, representatives, advertisers, licensees, and/or any other parties acting on its behalf from producing or approving the production of, selling, offering for sale, marketing, exporting, importing, retailing, supplying, distributing, advertising, promoting, labelling, packaging, or dealing with the defendant's product, "Madhu Joshanda Ayurvedic Cough Remedy," or any other trade dress, packaging, and/or labelling that is identical or deceptively similar to that of the plaintiff's registered trademark, "Honitus".

Presently, the matter is being sent for mediation, wherein the parties are requested to settle their dispute amicably through the mode of mediation.

Conclusion: This lawsuit, which originated by Dabur India Limited, the plaintiff, highlights how important it is to protect intellectual property rights and preserve the integrity of trademarks and copyrights in the context of a cutthroat market. A well-known and enduring participant in the ayurvedic drug and wellness product industries, Dabur India Limited has made an impression for itself as a leader in terms of innovation and reputation.

This case is a prime example of the legal system's dedication to upholding intellectual property owners' rights and guaranteeing honest competition in the market. It draws attention to the fine line that must be drawn between innovation, branding, and the legal protection that businesses seeking to safeguard their distinctive goods and intellectual property are granted. As the legal dispute develops, it highlights how crucial it is to follow accepted legal guidelines when it comes to intellectual property issues, eventually advancing the interests of both companies and customers.

