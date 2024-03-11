ARTICLE

The Trade Marks Registry in an attempt to ease down the heavy backlog of old pending applications, which are long due for show-cause hearings and amendments regarding change of address of service, has organized a special drive thereby granting an opportunity to Applicants/ Authorized agents/ Attorney-on-record to appear for physical hearing at appropriate Trade Marks Registry Offices, vide Public Notice dated March 05, 2024 (published by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) on the Trade Marks Registry's official website).

The Registry vide its notice, has clarified that the "Special Drive" will be held between April 08, 2024 to April 25, 2024 and all those appearing for show-cause hearings are advised to come with appropriate supporting documents that are required to be self-attested by Applicants/ Agents/ Attorneys-on-record. A detailed schedule of hearings is also provided in the notice.

For ease and convenience to the Applicants/ Agents/ Attorneys-on-record, a list of applications up to the year 2010 which are yet to be disposed-off, are also annexed along with the notice as Annexure-1.

