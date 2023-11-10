Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys
India:
GI Registration Fee Set To Be Reduced – Draft GI Of Goods (Registration And Protection) (Amendment) Rules Issued
10 November 2023
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys
The Ministry of Commerce has on 17 October 2023 issued Draft
Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection)
(Amendment) Rules, 2023 to seek objections and suggestions on the
amendments to the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration
and Protection) Rules, 2002.
The draft rules intend to reduce substantially (from INR 5000 to
INR 1000) the amount required to be deposited on application for
the registration of a geographical indication for goods included in
one class and those in one class from a convention country.
Similarly, amount payable will be INR 1000 (for each class) in
case of a single application for the registration of a geographical
indication for goods in different classes including those from a
convention country.
Further, the amount has been sought to be reduced from INR 25000
to INR 12000 on application to Registrar for additional protection
to certain goods under Section 22(2) of the Geographical
Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 read
with Rule 77(1) of the Geographical Indications of Goods
(Registration and Protection) Rules, 2002.
