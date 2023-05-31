Starbucks Corporation, the world-famous coffee chain was once offered the opportunity to buy the rights to its own iconic trade mark for $600,000/- in Russia. The mark had been registered by a Russian entity when Starbucks had not entered the Russian market. This is the reality of trademark squatting. Companies with immense goodwill often have to face trademark squatters whenever they enter a new market. Waiting to capitalize on your business's success, trademark squatters register a trademark so that you feel compelled to purchase it from them.

In order to give an insight on how trademark owners can tackle squatting of their trademark and can initiate action against these squatters, this article discusses a recent judgment of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court in BPI Sports LLC v Saurabh Gulati and Another1 which outlined the reliefs that a trademark owner can obtain against trademark squatters under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 ("the Act"). This article also highlights some jurisdictions which offer comparable protections.

I. The Delhi High Court's Decision:

Brief Facts:

BPI Sports LLC i.e. the Petitioner is a dietary and nutritional supplements company incorporated in the United States of America and has been using the trademark 'BPI SPORTS' ("the Mark") for its goods since 2009. The Petitioner began utilizing its trademark in India only from 2019 onwards when its goods were imported into India by persons such as the Respondent No. 1.

When the Petitioner decided to register the Mark in India, it came to learn that the Respondent No. 1 had already registered it. Aggrieved the Petitioner filed a petition under Section 572 of the Act before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court seeking the removal of the Respondent No. 1's registration of the Mark from the register.

Challenge under Section 11 of the Act:

Though the Petitioner referred to the Respondent No. 1 as a 'trademark squatter', before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court it only contended that the Mark registered by the Respondent No. 1 fell foul of Section 11(1), (2) and (3)3 of the Act. The reason may be clear as the Court itself observed that "trade mark squatting as an individual phenomenon does not find especial mention in the Trade Marks Act"4. Based on the facts of the case and after highlighting the applicable principles, the Court negatived the Petitioner's challenge under Section 11 of the Act as no case was made under sub-sections (1), (2) and (3) of Section 115.

Invocation of Section 11(10)(ii) of the Act:

Having negatived the stands specifically taken by the Petitioner, the Court in its own wisdom invoked Section 11(10)(ii)6 of the Act finding that the Petitioner was entitled to relief thereunder7. Section 11(10)(ii) requires the Registrar to take into consideration the bad faith of the applicant of a trade mark. Though the provision itself is limited and does not state that the existence of bad faith would disentitle the applicant from registration, the Court interpreting the provisions purposively held that its intent is obviously to disentitle registration of mark, the request for registration of which is tainted by bad faith.

Discussing various definitions of what would constitute 'bad faith', the Court held that trade mark squatting would certainly amount to 'bad faith' within the meaning of Section 11(10)(ii) of the Act. Next, the Court applied the above to the conduct of the Respondent No. 1 observing that it had indulged in the 'textbook definition of trade mark squatting'. In particular the Court took notice of the fact that Respondent No. 1 was the importer of Petitioner's goods and later registered the Mark in its own favour, this was clearly to capitalize on the Petitioner's reputation with respect to the mark.

Relief under Section 57(2) of the Act:

With the above findings, the Court held that though the Petitioner was not entitled to relief on the grounds pleaded, as the facts made out that Respondent No. 1 had adopted the Mark in bad faith, the Mark ought to be removed from the register of trade marks invoking Section 11(10)(ii) of the Act. The Court was able to do so by reasoning that as the facts which emerged in the petition were not before the Registrar of Trade Marks, the case would fall within the scope of marks which are "wrongly remaining on the register" within the meaning of Section 57(2) of the Act.

Similar positions in other jurisdictions:

The European Union -

Article 59(1)(b) of Regulation 2017/1001 of the European Union allows for a trademark to be declared invalid where the applicant was acting in bad faith when he filed the application for the trademark8. Where trademarks have been applied for intending to prevent another party from marketing its product, registering its trademark, or to derive economic advantages by blocking the trademarks applied for, the acts would amount to bad faith9, thereby making the marks liable for invalidation.

The United Kingdom -

A similar position exists in the United Kingdom, which post Brexit recently had an opportunity to clarify the law relating to bad faith registration of a trademark. In Skykick UK Ltd and Another v Sky Ltd and Others10 the Court of Appeal, reading Section 3(6)11 and Section 4712 of the Trade Marks Act, 1994, laid down that a trade mark may be declared invalid to the extent it was applied for in bad faith. The Intellectual Property Office of the UK has since also stated that information sufficient to demonstrate that an applicant is engaged in trade mark squatting, acquiring trade marks not to use themselves but to sell or licence these trade marks to the legitimate brand owners, would be sufficient to rebut any presumption of good faith13.

Australia -

Section 8814 when read with Section 62A15 of Australia's Trade Marks Act, 1995 provides for the cancellation of the registration of a trade mark on the ground that the application was made in bad faith. This is a similar mechanism enabling rightful trade mark owners to challenge the trade marks registered by squatters.

The Peoples Republic of China -

After long standing criticism in relation to its trade mark regime which failed to curb trade mark squatting, recent developments in China have shown promise. Chinese courts exercising judicial proactiveness have ruled in successive cases that bad faith applications for trade marks would constitute unfair competition against the trade mark rights holder16. Though the approach of classifying trade mark squatting as unfair competition is novel in comparison to the approach taken in India and other common law countries, the end result of combating trade mark squatters is still achieved.

Conclusion:

The Hon'ble Delhi High Court's above judgment is a testament to the commitment of the Indian judiciary towards adopting a purposive approach to keep up with the times. This judgment sets a precedent clearly outlining the manner in which a genuine trademark owner can protect its rights against trademark squatters while also mapping the provisions under which it can do so. The judgment not only provides for a roadmap for trade mark owners to protect their interest but also consolidates India's position in the league of nations which offer robust intellectual property protections.

