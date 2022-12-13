The Madrid Protocol is a convenient and cost-effective system that offers owners of the trademark the possibility to have their trademark protected in several countries (up to 128 countries*) by filing only one application and submitting a single set of fees. The System allows central management of trademark registrations with effects in various countries by providing a user-friendly, expeditious, and cost-effective set of procedures for the central filing of trademark applications.

The Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with rule 35(2) (d) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol has established new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is payable when Benelux is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which Benelux has been designated.

As of December 18, 2022, the amounts of the individual fee payable in respect of Benelux is mentioned below:

Items amount Items Amount (in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until December 17, 2022 To be applicable as from December 18, 2022 Application or Subsequent Designation – for the first class of goods or services 266 224 – for the second class of goods or services 29 25 – for each additional class 89 75 Where the mark is a collective or certification mark: – for the first class of goods or services 413 349 – for the second class of goods or services 46 39 – for each additional class 139 117 Renewal – for the first class of goods or services 287 243 – for the second class of goods or services 32 27 – for each additional class 97 82 Where the mark is a collective or certification mark: – for the first class of goods or services 524 442 – for the second class of goods or services 59 50 – for each additional class 177 149

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

In case Benelux is designated in an international application which is received by the Office of origin on or after December 18, 2022, or If the subject of a subsequent designation which is received by the Office of the Contracting Party of the holder on or after December 18, 2022, or is filed directly with the International Bureau of WIPO on or after that date; or If it has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after December 18, 2022.

The Official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking

Click here madrid_2022

