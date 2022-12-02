The office of Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (CGPDTM) issued a public notice on November 28, 2022, to streamline the disposal of Trademark applications electronically using IT tools.

The CGPDTM notified that the cause list of show-cause hearings via video conferencing mode will be available in dynamic mode on the official website of CGPDTM (https://ipindia.gov.in) w.e.f. December 1st, 2022. The link for the hearing room for each hearing officer will be available in the dynamic cause list. It is also notified that the hearing notice will be served one month in advance, as per the TM Rules, 2017. However, the link for the online hearing room shall be accessible through the online dynamic cause list published on the website. The IP holders have been advised to refer the dynamic cause list to join the hearing room.

Additionally, for any questions/queries, the stakeholders can also reach IT Helpdesk (email: tmr-helpdesk@nic.in ) or for any grievance, they can also write through the grievance portal of the office of CGPDTM (https://ipindia.gov.in ) or connect through OPEN HOUSE with the O/o CGPDTM (during all working days 10.30 am to 11.30 am) (Open House Link is given on IPO Website: https://ipindia.gov.in/newsdetail.htm?835)

In view of the above, the issue of receiving and finding the hearing link from the Learned Examiners on E-mails will now be reduced as the IP holder can join the open link for the hearing room for each hearing officer as the same will be available in the dynamic cause list published on the website.

