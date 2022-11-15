ARTICLE

The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) has issued a public notice dated October 31, 2022, inviting all the aggrieved stakeholders to lodge their grievances/ complaints to the officials of the Intellectual Property Office for unnecessary demands and for quick resolution of any issues faced by them during the processing of their applications.

The initiative to launch the Grievance portal has been taken by the Office on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and as a part of the Office's Vigilance Awareness Week.

It is indeed a noteworthy initiative taken by the Office of the CGPDTM and it is expected that the same will lead to smooth processing and registration of IPR with the IPO.

