The Legal Metrology Packaged Commodity Rules, 2011 also referred to as the Packaged Commodity Rules are applicable on all the products that come in the form of a pre-packed commodity.

A "Pre- Packaged Commodity" as per the definition given under the Section 2 (l) of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 means any commodity which without the purchaser being present is placed in a package of any nature whether sealed or not, so that the product contained within the package has a pre-determined quantity. Accordingly, every durable as well as non-durable goods has to comply by all the compliances such as registration and declaration on their products.

The purpose of Legal Metrology Act and its rules is to help the consumers to know important and intricate details of the commodity helping them in order to make an informed decision about purchasing a product.

As per the Rules, no person can pre-pack any commodity for sale, distribution or delivery unless the package bears on a securely affixed label having all the mandatory declarations.

Some of the mandatory compliances are mentioned below for your convenient reference:

Mandatory Declarations under Legal Metrology Laws- India

As per Rule 6 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules, every packaged commodity needs to mention the following mandatory declarations on their labels.

The name and address of the manufacturer, packer and or the importer, as the case maybe. The name of country of origin or manufacture or assembly in case of imported products. The common or generic name of the commodity being packaged and in case of packages with more than 1 product the name, number or quantity of each product shall be mentioned on the package The number (net quantity) of products contained in each package.

*Apart from the above-mentioned declarations there are certain additional declarations that are to be mentioned on the label

Legal Metrology Registration- Every Manufacturer, Packer's and Importers are required to mandatorily obtain a Registration from the Legal Metrology Department as per Rule 27 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules, 2011 and in event of noncompliance penalties up to INR 25,000 per director per company shall be levied.

In view of obtainment of the mandatory Legal Metrology Registration, we shall be glad to assist you in filing an application for Manufacturer and Packers Registration from the Legal Metrology Department for your pre-packaged commodities.

