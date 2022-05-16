The Madrid Protocol is a convenient and cost-effective system that offers the owner of the trademark the possibility to have their trademark protected in several countries (up to 120 countries*) by filing only one application and submitting respective set of fees for each country to be designated. The System allows central management of trademark registrations with effects in various countries by providing a user-friendly, expeditious and cost-effective set of procedures for the central filing of trademark applications.

The Government of Singapore has recently notified to the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a declaration regarding slight hike (as under) with respect to the fee payable while choosing Singapore in an International Application:

Taking view of the abovementioned notification, with effect from May 26, 2022, the aforesaid increase in the fee shall come into force in the following scenarios:

When designating Singapore in an international application which is filed on or after May 26, 2022 When designating Singapore subsequently in an international application which is received on or after May 26, 2022 When Singapore has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after May 26, 2022

Therefore, it is recommended that all the Brand Owners who are looking to apply for their mark / brand in Singapore through WIPO via Madrid Protocol should take appropriate steps before May 26, 2022 in order to avoid the hike in the amount of the Individual Fee to be paid for Singapore to WIPO.

