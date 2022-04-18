The "Action Taken by Government on the Recommendations/ Observations of the Committee contained in its One Hundred and Sixty First Report on 'Review of the Intellectual Property Rights Regime in India'" was presented to the Rajya Sabha and laid on the table of Lok Sabha on April 6th, 2022.

The Review of the IPR regime in India was presented to the Rajya Sabha by the Chairman of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on July 23, 2021.

The details of Review of the Intellectual Property Rights Regime in India (Report no. 161) can be read here.

In response to the recommendations/ observations made by the Committee, the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Internal Trade and Industry) has also given its Action Taken Report. The 161 report as formulated by the Parliamentary Committee made several suggestions and recommendations touching on varied aspects of IPR including the necessity of IPR awareness, specifically among MSMEs and small businesses, some intrinsic amendments in the IP Acts i.e. like labelling of "Patent Pending", amendment of Section 115 of Trademark Act, 1999 for making search and seizure procedure simply and expedited. For changes in IP Acts, the DPIIT has remarked that Stakeholders' consultation have been taken for inclusion in Patent and Trademark Amendment Bills.

The 169th Report of the Parliamentary Committee alongwith the Action taken points by the DPIIT can be accessed here.

The Committee had considered and adopted the Report on April 05, 2022.

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.