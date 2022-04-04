The Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with Rule 35(2) (d) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol has established new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is to be payable when Lao People's Democratic Republic is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which Lao People's Democratic Republic has been designated.

The revision in the fee structure is as under:

Items Amount

(in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until April 21, 2022 With effect from

April 22, 2022 Application or Subsequent Designation For one class of goods or services

For each additional class 108



77 91



65 Renewal For one class of goods or services

For each additional class 108



77 91



65

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

When designating Lao People's Democratic Republic in an international application. When designating Lao People's Democratic Republic subsequently in an international application. When renewing an international registration in which Lao People's Democratic Republic has been designated.

The official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking here.

