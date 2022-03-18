Defcon Patent Is Granted For Its Lockdown Device

Commercial stage manufacturer and distributor of innovative lockdown device, Defcon patent is granted For Products LLC announced that the United States Patent and Trademark office (USPTO) patent is granted For the company U.S. Patent No. 11214986, entitled "Emergency Deadbolt Device." The USPTO also issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company's U.S. Patent Application No. 16/139,827 entitled "Emergency Deadbolt Device," and an "Issue Notice" indicating the patent publication date of 1/4/2022. TeacherLock and SaberLock are some of the product which Defcon commercially manufacture and distribute.

"We are pleased that the united states patent and trademark office recognizes the novel advances made by Defcon Products, LLC. The addition of this patent is granted For the notice of allowance strengthen our intellectual property position and highlights our commitment to innovation in advancing the ability of schools, companies, hospitals, and places of worship to quickly lock down and egress, dramatically improving occupant safety," commented Salvatore Emma, Vice President and Founder of Defcon.

Claims

A deadbolt device for securing a room from an outside intruder, comprising: an assembly housing having a bore, the assembly housing being fixedly mounted to a door; a deadbolt slidably connected in the bore, the deadbolt including a first end and a second end; a deadbolt spring operatively connected to the deadbolt to urgingly engage deadbolt away from a locked position of the deadbolt; an unlocking lever movably mounted in the assembly housing to lockingly engage the deadbolt in the locked position; and a locking key configured to be removably insertable into the bore of the assembly housing so as to engage with the second end of the deadbolt and push the deadbolt longitudinally in the bore to a locked position while the deadbolt is urged by the deadbolt spring away from the locked position, wherein the unlocking lever lockingly engages with the deadbolt, the locking key being further configured to removably disengage out of the bore of the assembly housing and separated away from the assembly housing, the first end of the deadbolt being fixedly engaged with a door frame of the door when the deadbolt is the locked position, and the unlocking lever is configured to release engaging with the deadbolt so as to release the deadbolt away from the locked position.

The unique functionality that the patent is granted For pertains to allows the locking of the door at a faster pace and with more efficient manner in an emergency. This will prevent the access to intruders, shooters or any unauthorized person and delay it further. The patent generally allows for the locking mechanism, quick egress, and proprietary "bullyproof" key as well as several claims and species relating to potential wireless communications applications of the device.

The innovation by Defcon is an important one and it directly relates to the safety of life. It is for this reason that USPTO recognizes this innovation and Defcon knowing the importance actively wants to protect its invention through patenting. The company also have a pending patent at the USPTO which substantially add upon the IP portfolio of Defcon.

TeacherLock and SaberLock is also a product of Defcon where these two have been designed to enable the occupant to lock down a classroom and workplace under stress. No such special training is required for both locking and egress where both are intuitive, having a fast and conspicuous exit. Due to its features and being entirely mechanical and easy to install, both the devices are protecting classroom and workplace across USA.

Defcon Patent Is Granted For Its Lockdown Device

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.