The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), Mumbai has issued a public notice dated February 07, 20221, regarding the pending opposition and rectification matters wherein the parties have settled the case amicably.

The public notice in the aforesaid context notifies that in certain pending opposition and rectification cases the parties have already settled their cases amicably. However, no final orders could be issued in such cases due to lack of information at Trade Marks Registry, at respective Branch offices.

According to the said notice, the pending matters where the parties have arrived at an amicable settlement, may be brought to the notice of the concerned officer of the respective Branches of the Trade Marks Registry with supporting documents immediately through email by March 20, 2022, thereby enabling the respective Trade Marks Registry to pass suitable orders in the said matters as per law.

The email in this regard must contain a subject line- "Withdrawal/settlement of Opposition/Rectification/Application No. (Application No. and Opposition / Rectification No.)

The TMR Branches and their corresponding emails wherein the email regarding settlement can be sent are as under:

Branches Concerned E-mail ID TMR Ahmedabad jai.tmr@nic.in TMR Chennai mm.habibulla@nic.in TMR Delhi opposition.delhitmr@gov.in TMR Kolkata jeevan.kumar@nic.in TMR Mumbai anoopsri.tmr@gov.in

