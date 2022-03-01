ARTICLE

The Government of Singapore has notified to the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) a declaration modifying the amounts of the individual fee payable in Swiss francs with respect to Singapore under Article 8(7) of the Madrid Protocol.

Revised Fee Structure while designating Singapore

Items Amount

(in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until May 07, 2022 With effect from May 08, 2022 Application or Subsequent Designation for each class of goods or services 242 261 Renewal for each class of goods or services 270 302

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

When designating Singapore in an international application. When designating Singapore subsequently in an international application. When renewing an international registration in which Singapore has been designated.

