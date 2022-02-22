ARTICLE

The Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with Rule 35(2) (d) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol, has recently announced a reduction in fee of around 40%, of the individual fee payable for designating Turkey in an international application and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which Turkey has been designated.

The revision in the fee structure is as under:

Items Amount

(in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until March 14, 2022 With effect from March 15, 2022 Application or Subsequent Designation for one class of goods or services 59 35 Application or Subsequent Designation for each additional class 12 7 Renewal 58 34



The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

When designating Turkey in an international application. When designating Turkey subsequently in an international application. When renewing an international registration in which Turkey has been designated.

