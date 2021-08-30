1. Trademark protection arises through:
|
a. Simple effective use in commerce?
|
Yes.
|
b. Registration?
|
Yes.
|
c. Cautionary notice?
|
No.
|
d. Intensive use (notoriety)?
|
Yes.
|
e. Public recognition?
|
Yes.
|
f. Well-known character?
|
Yes.
|
g. Others?
|
N/A
2. Registrable types of mark:
|
a. Individual mark?
|
Yes.
|
b. Collective mark?
|
Yes.
|
c. Certification mark?
|
Yes.
|
d. Well-known mark?
|
Yes.
|
e. Others?
|
N/A
3. Registrable forms of mark:
|
a. Word mark?
|
Yes.
|
b. Figurative mark with word elements?
|
Yes.
|
c. Figurative mark?
|
Yes.
|
d. Shape mark?
|
Yes.
|
e. Shape mark with word elements?
|
Yes.
|
f. Position mark?
|
No.
|
g. Pattern mark?
|
No.
|
h. Color (single) mark?
|
No.
|
i. Color (combination) mark?
|
Yes.
|
j. Sound mark?
|
Yes.
|
k. Motion mark?
|
Yes.
|
l. Multimedia mark?
|
No.
|
m. Hologram mark?
|
n. Others?
|
N/A
4. Possibility of claiming a foreign priority:
|
a. If yes, what is the time limit?
|In accordance with the Paris Convention, a foreign priority may be claimed in India, within 6 months from the date of the first application made in the convention country.
|
a. If yes, what is the time limit?
|
Yes, you may claim a foreign priority.
In accordance with the Paris Convention, a foreign priority may be claimed in India, within 6 months from the date of the first application made in the convention country.
5. Classification of goods and services:
|
a. Nice classification adopted?
|
Yes. The current version is the current edition of the International Classification of Goods and Services (NICE Classification) published by the WIPO; presently Eleventh Edition, Version 2021.
|
b. Local subclass system?
|
No.
6. Possible claims against new application:
|
a. Opposition proceedings implemented in trademark law?
|
Yes.
|
b. If yes, is the basis for opposition a prior registered trademark?
|
Yes.
|
c. If yes, is the basis for opposition a prior pending trademark application?
|
Yes.
|
d. If yes, is the basis for opposition a non-registered trademark in use?
|
Yes.
|
e. If yes, is the basis for opposition a non-registered notorious or famous mark?
|
Yes.
|
f. If yes, is the basis for opposition a prior company name/trade name?
|
No.
|
g. If yes, is the basis for opposition absolute grounds?
|
Yes.
|
h. Others?
|
N/A
To view the full article, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.