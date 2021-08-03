The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc globally and has deeply penetrated in all our lives, thereby compelling us to bring about a paradigm shift in the way we think, interact, perceive, work and live our daily lives. While it has impaired several lives globally, many have also explored this opportunity and curated their products, services as well as trademarks, company names and domain names focusing the COVID-19 and related terms. However, this is not the first time that trademark records have been flooded with marks based on any events or tragedies.

Event trademarks

Event trademarks are trademarks that include terms or signs related to a sensational event. These marks are an attempt to capitalize on sensational events. For example, during the 2014 general election campaign, the catchphrase 'NaMo' gained popularity as an appealing nickname for the prime minister of the country. The PM's history of working in a tea stall, inspired many to file trademark applications under class 30 including 'NaMo Tea' , 'NaMo Chai', 'NaMo Cafe etc.

