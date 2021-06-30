ARTICLE

We are thrilled to share that number of Trademark Applications filed in India has crossed the 5 Million mark!! The trademark application numbered as historic 5000000, filed on June 10, 2021 with the Indian Trademark Registry is as under:

Trademark Filing Trends in India

According to the latest Report released by the Indian Trademark Registry, during the period 2018- 2019- a total of 3,23,798 trademark applications were filed with the Indian Trademark Registry. The number of trademark applications examined were more than applications filed during this period and pendency in examination of trademark applications was brought down to less than a month. The number of trademark registrations also reflected an increase of 5.3%.

Out of total 323798 trademark applications filed with the Registry; the number of applications filed by foreign applicants during the year 2018-2019 was 13682. The top filers are:

India is drastically transforming and aforesaid figures are a testimony of the same. More and more IP intensive companies and industries are emerging each day and now even Start-ups in India have commenced IP filings and are understanding the substance of IP protection.

A recent Report released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry1, published figures indicating the number of Patents filed by Start-ups over the past few years and the same is illustrated below:

The aforesaid statistics showcase a gradual increase in Patent filings by Start-Ups every year. The Government of India through its various initiatives like the Start-up India Campaign and National IPR Policy has floated schemes and enacted legislative amendments which have made IP filings conducive by entities in India.

