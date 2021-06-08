ARTICLE

The Office of the Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks on May 21, 2021 issued a Public Notice to inform the stakeholders that the period of limitation has been extended until further orders. This is in view of the Order dated April 27, 2021 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India extending limitation period until further orders to minimise difficulties faced by the litigant-public in filing/proceedings within the limitation period prescribed under law due to the onset of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

In view of the aforesaid directions, the Public notice dated March 24, 2021 issued by Office of the Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks extending the deadlines between March 15, 2020 and March 14, 2021 by 90 days now stands withdrawn. The timelines/period for the completion of the various acts/proceedings etc., under the Patents Act falling due after March 15, 2020 has been extended until a further date decided/ordered by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.

