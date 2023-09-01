'Counterfeiting' and 'Piracy' – a menace in the world of IPR.

A Central Coordination Body on IP Enforcement can be established for undertaking coordinative efforts by involving various Ministries, Departments, and Governmental agencies in the enforcement and adjudication of IP laws to check IP crimes in the country.

It should be ensured that there is an on-ground implementation of stringent IP legislations with a stronger Inter-Departmental collaboration on IP crimes.

Specific legislation to curb counterfeiting and piracy should be enacted to restrain the growing menace of such IP crimes in India. The Committee was of the opinion that a determinate method to estimate the revenue losses being incurred due to counterfeiting and piracy and the level of such crimes being committed in India should be devised. This would act as a significant tool in analyzing the adverse impact of Counterfeiting and Piracy on India's economy and for implementing corrective measures to curb the rising incidents of such crimes.