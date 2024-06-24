Building Warehousing Competitiveness: Unlocking Growth Through Intelligent Warehousing

India is projected to become a USD 7-trillion economy by 2030. This growth is driven by a dynamic consumer market and the country's emergence as a manufacturing hub.

As growing consumer demands shift beyond the top eight cities, the need for a lean and efficient logistic ecosystem becomes more apparent, drawing substantial investments in logistics and warehousing infrastructure. High-grade warehousing infrastructure continues to help streamline supply chains for faster and more accurate operations.

Key factors driving growth in modern warehousing:

Evolution of business models and wider product assortments

Balancing faster and cost-effective operations

Rise in institutional investments and land scarcity

In this report, A&M business transformation experts Manish Saigal, Farhaan Mukudam, Aabhaas Parik and Prashant Kumar explore the transformative journey of India's warehousing sector and study the evolution in warehousing to meet the demands of contemporary business models, the need to adopt mechanization, real-time tracking, data analytics and sustainable practices for faster and more efficient operations and how large logistics parks can become key drivers of growth.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Originally published 20 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.