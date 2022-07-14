ARTICLE

Web3 is the evolution of web 2.0 into an Internet that offers significant business and income opportunities to entities across the globe. It has the potential to entirely change the way we conduct commerce across jurisdictions. As a result, new markets have opened up in existing ecosystems, expanding the products and services that can be offered by businesses.

In this webinar we will discuss (a) The history of money and how we got here; (b) What the shape of the web3/blockchain industry looks like presently; and (c) How do we go into the future with blockchain technology?

Speakers include:

Dhrupad Das, Partner & Founder, Panda Law, who will track the co-evolution of money and regulations, from the early days of using shells, through minted coins and paper currency, to the current digital money revolution.

Pranay Agrawala, Partner, Panda Law, who will address how businesses navigate the current regulatory landscape and will discuss the ways and means of conducting blockchain/web3 business, with a global perspective.

Nishchal Anand, Partner, Panda Law, who will explore the interface of intellectual property with Web3 applications including blockchain technologies covering subjects such as licensing, NFTs and the metaverse. He will also discuss the future of enforcement of rights on Web3.

