ARTICLE

This Session addresses the topic of deep-technology start-ups in India; and, the current state of play in, and the role of, venture capital in this critically relevant and significantly crucial sector for the Indian, as well as the global economy, in the years ahead.

India now lies at the cutting-edge of such technological developments -- and, can be a force of good in the world if only both the opportunities and challenges can be overcome and taken at their tide, respectively. The Tesla's and the space missions are just a few examples of the icing on the cake, the base of which -- deep technology -- has a strong presence, and potential for exponential growth, in India.

The programme will cover the following key topics or issues:

India's historical basis for its strengths in deep technology and technology-enabled industries and sectors.

What are the emerging key deep technology sectors in India? From pure scientific development through education-technology, health-technology, and many more areas.

What are the key challenges on building and scaling-up Indian enterprises in these sectors?

How does one address, tackle, and turn to ones advantage, India's regulatory and investment structures and systems, both domestic and cross-border?

What are the key takeaways on structuring entities and enabling investments in (and, daresay, exits from) India in such deep technology industries.

This webinar -- by identifying the current lay of the land and crystal-gazing into the future as regards this key industry sector in India, broadly defined -- will benefit both entrepreneurs (in India and globally) as well as Indian and cross-border investors, lawyers, and other professional advisors / consultants in unpacking and tackling this emerging and growing sector globally.

