On July 29th, we will discuss the Presidential Executive Order issued by the White House on May 12, 2021, seeking improvements in the nation's cybersecurity and preparedness against cyberattacks. The directive asks private sector companies to take steps to augment and align their cybersecurity investments towards the goal of minimizing future incidents.

Content includes thoughts on how organizations can become more cyber resilient. And, a diverse panel of industry experts will provide their unique insights on the subject. The webinar is supported by Nexdigm's Technology Advisory practice leaders who will outline a possible road map and explain how service providers can assist organizations in achieving their cybersecurity goals.

Key Takeaway from the session:

a) Insights on the White House directive on cybersecurity and what is expected out of it.

b) What steps can be taken to comply with the directive.

c) Discussion on a suggestive road map for organizations looking to comply with it.

d) How service providers can help organizations in becoming cyber resilient.

