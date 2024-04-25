ARTICLE

Digital commerce, which was in its infancy, accentuated during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ability to provide goods and services from far-flung locations, as never-before, complicated and completely frustrated existing regulatory frameworks, designed to address traditional commerce. The pressing priority undoubtedly involves an overhaul of the regulatory framework, while not impeding the trajectory of digital commerce.

In International taxation framework, digitalisation obviated nexus between income producing activity and location, consequently, rendering physical presence based rules of taxation obsolete. Further, it made characterisation and consequent taxability of receipts of a non-resident technology company ("NRTC") an onerous task.

In an effort to reign in and tap the income of NRTCs escaping Indian taxing net, India unilaterally introduced Equalisation Levy ("EL") in 2016,1 to implement 6% tax on gross revenue received by NRTCs for digital advertising services rendered to residents.2 The scope of EL was significantly expanded in 2020, by implementation of 2% tax on gross revenue received by NRTCs for any other service, rendered to residents digitally.3 Thereafter, in 2021, by way of a retrograde amendment, EL was made inapplicable on passive incomes, being "Royalty" or "Fees for Technical Services" ("FTS").4 This completely undermined the objective of introducing EL, which was designed to avoid characterisation issues.

India follows a residency-based taxation system. Residents are taxed on their domestic and worldwide income and non-residents are taxed on their source based income. A non-resident's chargeability to tax in India is subject to the provisions of applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement ("DTAA").5 Since income of NRTCs was sought to be taxed in the guise of EL, EL was intentionally kept outside the purview of Indian income-tax law, thereby, rendering DTAA protection nugatory. Owing to operation of EL, receipts of NRTCs run the risk of triple taxation. First, the said receipts are already subjected to the charge of EL. Second, owing to the 2021 amendment, the said receipts may also be taxed as passive incomes, being "Royalty" or FTS.6 Third, the said receipts may be subjected to corporate income-tax in the country of a NRTC's residence. That apart, since EL has strategically been implemented outside Indian income-tax law, EL paid by a NRTC will not be available as a credit against the NRTC's income-tax liability in its country of residence.

It would now be relevant to dwell into the concept of "Significant Economic Presence" ("SEP"), which already finds place in the text of the Indian income-tax law.7 A NRTC having a SEP as per the threshold and criterion set out under the provisions of the ITA, is subject to tax to the extent of income attributable to its SEP in India. Where, however, a DTAA applies, SEP is ineffective owing to supremacy of the DTAA. To resolve the problem of characterisation, triple taxation and attribution, the Parliament should consider:

To resolve the problem of characterisation and triple taxation:

repealing EL from the statue book giving an overriding effect to SEP contained in the Indian income-tax law over other deeming provisions, such as those pertaining to passive incomes, being "Royalty" or FTS,8 and DTAAs9. This will resolve the problem of triple taxation by overcoming characterisation issues as well as DTAA supremacy 10. To resolve the problem of attribution : clarifying that in case of a NRTC having business connection in India on account of a SEP, a sum equal to 5% of the amount of consideration received or receivable by the NRTC through its SEP in India, shall be deemed to be profits and gains of the NRTC, chargeable to tax in India.11

The strategy canvassed should be made applicable prospectively. If this is done, tax paid by a NRTC would also be available as a credit against the NRTC's income-tax liability in country of residence.

The conviction in the strategy stems from the agreement between United States Trade Representative and Government of India,12 which is indicative of the consensus that non-residents generate income in market jurisdictions through rendition of digital services therein and such income should be apportioned to and taxed by the said market jurisdiction to the extent of operations carried out there.

Sometimes an astonishingly simple solution may solve a rather complex problem. While such easy solution is rather difficult to come by, it is important to remember that it is any day better than a complex solution. The easy solution afore-advanced is likely to bring out the desired balance between fairly appropriating tax base and facilitating cross-border trade.

