The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has extended the benefit of Scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products ('RoDTEP') on exports by Advance Authorisation holders, and by Export Oriented Units and units in Special Economic Zones.

It may be noted that the RoDTEP scheme itself has also been extended beyond 30 June 2024 and will now be valid till 30 September 2024.

Key highlights of the changes as notified by Notification No. 70/2023, dated 8 March 2024 and Notification No. 74/2023, dated 11 March 2204, are as follows.

RoDTEP benefit to Advance Authorisation holders and EOUs is available from 11 March 2024 till 30 September 2024.

However, benefit on export of certain goods by AA holders and by EOUs, falling under Chapters 71 (Precious stones and metals, etc.), 96 (certain pens) and 97 (works of art, collectors' pieces and antiques) will be available only from 1 April 2024.

SEZ units will be eligible for this benefit once IT integration of SEZ units with ICEGATE takes place (expected from 1 April 2024), till 30 September 2024.

List of eligible export items, rates and per unit value caps for exports by Advance Authorisation holders, EOUs and units in SEZ, is available in new Appendix 4RE.

RoDTEP rates have also been revised for 25 export items in Appendix 4R (for exports other than those falling under current relaxation).

