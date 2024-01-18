IMPORTANT CASE LAWS

GOODS AND SERVICES TAX ("GST")

a. The Petitioner engaged in the business of electronics entered into a Secondment and Cost Reimbursement Agreement with its parent company in Japan, by virtue of which, certain employees were seconded for service in India. Based on the judgment rendered by the Supreme Court in the case of Northern Operating Systems1, the Department initiated an investigation against the Petitioner and subsequently, issued a Show Cause Notice ("SCN") under Section 73(8) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 ("the CGST Act") requiring the Petitioner to pay applicable tax along with interest on the Indian component in relation to the manpower supplying services received by it. Aggrieved, the Petitioner filed the instant Writ Petition ("WP").

The High Court while partly allowing the WP, observed that a similar issue has also come up for consideration before the High Court of Karnataka in Alstom Transport India Ltd.1, wherein an interim order has been passed basis the submissions of the Counsel that the decision in the case of Northern Operating Systems is in the peculiarities of that particular case and cannot be applied in the present case when it cannot be disputed that salary will not be a taxable supply of service. Accordingly, the Court stayed the proceedings in pursuance of the SCN.

Takeaway: SCN issued in pursuance of the decision of Northern Operating Systems Pvt. Ltd., stayed as salary is not a taxable supply of service

[M/s Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. Vs. Union of India, C.W.P. No. 25351 of 2023, Order dated November 09, 2023, (High Court, Calcutta)]

b. The Petitioner, a manufacturer/importer of desktop, laptop etc., is engaged in supply of goods to various Special Economic Zones units ("SEZ Unit"). The Petitioner applied for refund of IGST in relation to zero-rated supplies made by it under Section 16 of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 ("the IGST Act") for the period December 2019 till February 2020. The Adjudicating Authority rejected the refund application on procedural grounds, citing reasons like delay in obtaining endorsements, mismatched details in statements, time-barred revised statements, and late submission of supporting documents, which order was confirmed by the Appellate Authority. Aggrieved, the Petitioner filed the instant WP.

The High Court while allowing the WP held that once the Petitioner had paid the tax, the goods have entered SEZ and endorsement has been obtained to that effect, which has been furnished for the purpose of refund, and so refund cannot be denied. The failure to obtain endorsement within 45 days is not due to the fault of the Petitioner, rather it is for the Officer to make endorsement in time, for which, the Petitioner cannot be held responsible.

The Court dismissed the notion of inappropriate endorsement and clarified that technical irregularities should not penalize the Petitioner. On the issue of limitation, the Court observed that the applications were filed within the prescribed limitation period, and that when the taxpayer filed for refund, the Officer was supposed to have intimated the deficiencies contained in the application and allowed the Petitioner to rectify the same, post which, he would proceed to consider as to whether the claim for refund is just and proper. The time limit fixed under Section 54 (1) of the CGST Act is directory and not mandatory in nature. Therefore, even if the application is filed beyond the period of two years, the legitimate claim of refund by the Petitioner cannot be denied in appropriate cases. The Court held that in the present case, when the Petitioner has filed application, which is within the prescribed period of limitation of two years, the delay in filing the supporting documents at the time of filing of reply/personal hearing would only extend the time limit to pass an order under Section 54 (7) of the CGST Act, non-submission of documents at the time of filing application for refund cannot be deemed to have been filed with a delay since the delay was owing to Covid. When the Petitioner produced supporting documents for December application at the time of personal hearing, which was accepted by the Department, a different stand cannot be adopted for a similar scenario in applications filed for subsequent tax periods. Accordingly, the Court directed the Department to process the refund applications and issue refunds in time bound manner of 30 days.

Takeaway: Limitation period for GST Refund is directory not mandatory in nature; filing supporting documents beyond limitation period is acceptable

[M/s. Lenovo (India) Pvt. Ltd. Vs. Union of India, W.P.Nos.23604/2023, Order dated November 06, 2023 (High Court, Delhi)]

c. The Petitioner, engaged in the courier services received some amount in cheques, as sale proceeds, from silver bars, which were earlier seized by the Income Tax Department, and later released on directions from this writ court. The Petitioner withdrew the amount from the bank and transferred the same to its branch office. During search proceedings conducted under Section 67(2) of the CGST Act, the proper officer was of the view that such "cash" was "things", and accordingly, issued a seizure order, seizing the cash. Aggrieved, the Petitioner filed the instant WP.

The Hon'ble High Court, while allowing the present WP, observed that seizure of cash from the premises of the Petitioner was wholly uncalled for and unwarranted, and once it is found that the cash did not form part of stock in trade, it could not have been seized. The Court has relied upon the decision of Arvind Goyal2, wherein it was held that cash does not fall within the definition of goods, and, prima facie, it is difficult to accept that cash could be termed as a 'thing' useful or relevant for proceedings under the CGST Act. It further held that even otherwise, the seizure memo was dated November 13, 2020, and as per Section 67(7) of the CGST Act, when no notice is given within six months of the seizure of the goods, the goods ought to be returned to the person from whose possession, they were seized. The Court held that accordingly, the Petitioner is entitled to receive the amount of cash seized by the Officer.

