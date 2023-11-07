1.

INTRODUCTION The National Telecom Policy, 1994 was replaced by the New Telecom Policy, 1999. Under the new policy, telecom operators were required to pay a one time entry fee and a variable license fee based on a percentage share of Annual Gross Revenue (“AGR”). Telecom operators claim variable license fee, payable annually, as a revenue expenditure. The Delhi High Court (“Delhi HC”), in its decision dated December 19, 2013 upheld the claim of taxpayers. Delhi HC held that the expenditure incurred towards licence fee is partly revenue and partly capital. Licence fee payable up to July 31, 1999 should be treated as capital expenditure and licence fee on revenue sharing basis after August 01, 1999 (under the New Telecom policy) should be treated as revenue expenditure. The determination of such claim being capital versus revenue was finally decided by the Supreme Court (“SC”) in the case of CIT Delhi v Bharti Hexacom Ltd (being the lead case). The SC observed that the Delhi HC was not right in apportioning the expenditure incurred towards establishing, operating and maintaining telecom services, as partly revenue and partly capital by dividing the licence fee into two periods. Referring to and relying upon several English cases and Indian jurisprudence, SC ruled in favour of the Revenue and concluded that the variable license fee is a capital expenditure and not a revenue expenditure. Such payment can however be amortised in accordance with section 35ABB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“ITA”), where a deduction can be claimed over the license period.