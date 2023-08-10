In the first episode of the Tax Podcast series, Maulik Doshi discusses Base Erosion Profit Sharing 2.0 where he explores the different aspects of OECD Pillar One, Pillar Two framework, and the G7 Deal. After G7 inked a historic deal backing a minimum global corporation tax rate of 15%, OECD held an Inclusive Framework meeting, wherein 130 out of 139 nations joined the statement, establishing a new framework for international tax reforms. While a detailed implementation plan is together, the remaining issues are proposed to be finalized by October 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.