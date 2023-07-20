ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued various Circulars on 17 July 2023 to clarify the recommendations made in the 50th GST Council meeting held on 11 July 2023. Please find below a summary of the important clarifications issued vide such Circulars:

A. Circular No. 197/09/2023-GST dated 17 July 2023

Sr. No. Issue Clarification 1 What should be the base to match the refund of accumulated ITC under Section 54(3) of the CGST Act? GSTR-2A or GSTR-2B Since Input Tax Credit (ITC) availment has been linked with Form GSTR2B w.e.f. 1 January 2022, a refund shall be restricted to the invoices reflecting in Form GSTR-2B for the said tax period or for any of the previous tax periods and on which ITC is available to the applicant.

for the said tax period or for any of the previous tax periods and on which ITC is available to the applicant. The said restriction shall be applicable to the claims for the tax period of January 2022 onwards . However, in cases where refund claims for the tax period from January 2022 onwards have already been disposed of by the proper officer in accordance with the extant guidelines in force, the same shall not be reopened because of the clarification issued in this Circular.

. However, in cases where refund by the proper officer in accordance with the extant guidelines in force, because of the clarification issued in this Circular. Accordingly, Circular No. 125/44/2019-GST r/w 135/05/2020-GST as well as Circular No. 139/09/2020-GST stand modified 2 Amendment to the undertaking in Form GST RFD-01 and Annexure A to the Circular No. 125/44/2019- GST Pursuant to the omission of Section 42 and an amendment to Section 41 of the CGST Act, the undertaking in Form GST RFD-01 has been amended to read as follows:



"I hereby undertake to pay back to the Government the amount of refund sanctioned along with interest in case it is found subsequently that the requirements of clause (c) of subsection (2) of Section 16 read with sub-section (2) of Section 42 of the CGST/ SGST Act have not been complied with in respect of the amount refunded."

"I hereby undertake to pay back to the Government the amount of refund sanctioned along with interest in case it is found subsequently that the requirements of clause (c) of subsection (2) of Section 16 read with sub-section (2) of Section 42 of the CGST/ SGST Act have not been complied with in respect of the amount refunded." Consequentially, Annexure A to Circular 125/44/2019-GST also stands amended to the following extent: Removal of reference to Section 42(2) Deletion of the requirement of a copy of GSTR-2A of the relevant period and the self-certified copies of invoices not reflected in GSTR2A as supporting documents.

3 Manner of calculation of Adjusted Total Turnover under Rule 89(4) of the CGST Rules consequent to insertion of Explanation therein vide Notification No. 14/2022- Central Tax. The value of goods exported out of India to be included while calculating the "adjusted total turnover" will be the same as being determined as per the Explanation inserted in Rule 89(4).

As per the Explanation, the value of goods exported out of India shall be taken to be lower of: Free on Board (FOB) value declared in the Shipping Bill or Bill of Export, or The value declared in the tax invoice or bill of supply.

4 Admissibility of refund where an exporter applies for refund subsequent to compliance with the provisions of Rule 96A(1), viz. payment of IGST along with interest on account of goods not being exported or payments not realized for export of services within the prescribed time frame. The taxpayer can apply for a refund of IGST paid under the category of "Excess payment of tax." Furthermore, the said exporter would be entitled to a refund of unutilized ITC in terms of Section 54(3) of the CGST Act. However, no refund of the interest paid in compliance with Rule 96A(1) shall be admissible.

Furthermore, the said exporter would be entitled to a refund of unutilized ITC in terms of Section 54(3) of the CGST Act. However, no refund of the interest paid in compliance with Rule 96A(1) shall be admissible. Till the time the refund application cannot be filed under the category "Excess payment of taxes" due to the non-availability of the facility on the GST portal to file a refund of IGST in compliance with Rule 96A(1), the applicant may file the claim under "Any Other" category.



Our Comments

The aforesaid clarifications should further help smoothen the GST refund process. The Board has reiterated that the substantive benefit of zero-rated supplies cannot be denied to the concerned exporters as long as the goods are actually exported or, as the case may be, the payment is realized vis-àvis export of services, even if it is beyond the time frames prescribed in Rule 96A(1).

A specific point to ponder here is that if taxpayers opt to claim a refund of IGST paid on exports (which is paid by utilizing the ITC balance), will the refund be given in cash, or whether it will be once again credited to the ITC pool. If it gets credited to the ITC pool, will taxpayers be required to file another refund claim (of unutilized ITC) to finally get the refund money in their bank account?

B. Circular No. 198/10/2023-GST dated 17 July 2023

Sr. No. Issue Clarification 1 Requirement of generating einvoice w.r.t. supplies made to government departments or establishments/government agencies/local authorities/PSUs registered solely for the purpose of TDS under Section 51 of the CGST Act. Such persons are liable for compulsory registration under GST law. Hence, they are to be treated as registered persons.

Accordingly, an e-invoice is required to be issued for the supplies made to such government departments or establishments /government agencies/local authorities/PSUs, etc., under Rule 48(4) of the CGST Rules.



C. Circular No. 199/11/2023-GST dated 17 July 2023

Sr. No. Issue Clarification 1 Whether ISD mechanism is mandatory for the distribution of ITC in respect of common input services procured by HO from third-party vendors or can the cross-charging mechanism be resorted to? As per the present provisions of GST law, it is not mandatory to distribute such ITC by ISD mechanism ; Head Office (HO) has the option to issue a tax invoice to the concerned BOs in respect of common input services procured from a third party which are attributable to the Branch Offices (BOs) and the BOs can then avail ITC, subject to the conditions of Sections 16 and 17 of the CGST Act.

; Head Office (HO) has the option to and the BOs can then avail ITC, subject to the conditions of Sections 16 and 17 of the CGST Act. Distribution of ITC through ISD can be made only if the said input services are attributable to the said BO or have actually been provided to the said BO.

Similarly, the HO can issue tax invoices to the concerned BOs regarding any input services procured by HO for or on behalf of a BO only if the services have been provided to the concerned BOs. 2 Whether the HO is mandatorily required to issue invoices to BOs for internally generated services and/or whether the cost of all components, including the salary cost of HO employees involved in providing the said services, should be included in the computation of the value of services provided by HO to BOs when: full ITC is available to the concerned BOs? full ITC is not available to the concerned BOs? Where full ITC is available to the concerned BO In respect of the supply of services by HO to BOs, the value declared in the invoice by HO shall be deemed to be the open market value of such services. This is irrespective of the fact whether the cost of any particular component of such services, like employee cost, etc., has been included or not in the value of the services.

in the value of the services. Even if HO has not issued a tax invoice, the value of such services may be deemed to be declared as Nil by the HO and may be deemed as open market value in terms of second proviso to Rule 28 of CGST Rules. Where full ITC is available to the concerned BO Salary cost is not mandatorily required to be included while computing the taxable value of the services supplied, even in cases where full ITC is not available to the concerned BO.



Our Comments

The long-standing debate on ISD vs. cross-charge mechanism stands answered, much to the relief of the taxpayers who have hitherto been questioned for non-obtaining of ISD registration during departmental audits/inquiries/investigations. However, it may be pertinent to note that during its 50th meeting, the GST Council has also recommended that an amendment be made in the GST law to make the ISD mechanism mandatory prospectively for distributing ITC of such common input services procured from third parties.

The Circular has further clarified two controversial issues that could have led to litigation:

If credit is eligible to the recipient, then not raising invoices and charging GST shall be considered valid by deeming that NIL value could be the open market value.

Whether the salary of corporate office employees should be included in the cross-charge value offered to GST is now settled. The confusion created by the Columbia Asia ruling now stands cleared.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.