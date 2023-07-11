Goods and Services Tax (GST)

1 Notification Nos. 14, 15, 16/2023 – Central Tax The CBIC has extended the due dates for filing of GSTR-1, GSTR-3B and GSTR-7 for the months of Apr'23 and May'23 to 30.06.2023 for taxpayers registered in Manipur.

2 Notification Nos. 17/2023 – Central Tax The due date for filing of GSTR-3B for the month of May'23 for taxpayers registered in districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Patan and Banaskantha in Gujarat has been extended to 30.06.2023.

3 Instruction No. 03/2023 -GST The CBIC has issued guidelines to the tax officers for processing applications for registration. The detailed guidelines aim to strengthen the verification process by the tax officers.

Customs

4 Notification No. 39/2023-Customs The Basic Customs Duty on refined soyabean oil and refined sunflower oil has been reduced from 17.5% to 12.5%.

5 Notification No. 45/2023-Customs (N.T.) The amended tariff value for Palm Oil, Palmolein, Soya Bean Oil, and Brass Scrap falling under Chapters 1511 10, 1511 90, 1507 10, and 7404 00 has been notified. In addition, the revised tariff value for gold and silver, in any form falling under Chapter 71 or 98 has also been notified.

6 Circular No. 15/2023-Customs Mandatory additional qualifiers are to be submitted along with the import and export declarations for specified goods. Upon Import: Declaration of IUPAC name and CAS number of the constituent chemicals, for imports under the chapters 28, 29, 32, 38, and 39 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975. Upon Export: the declaration of the name of medicinal plant, for exports of parts of plants under chapter 12;





the declaration of the name of the formulation, for exports of formulations of different streams of medicine under chapter 30;





the declaration of the surface material that comes into contact with the chemical, for exports of various products under Chapter 84. The additional qualifiers will be applicable to Bill of Entry/Shipping Bill filed on or after 01.07.2023.

7 Circular No. 16/2023-Customs The circular outlines the procedure for the taxpayers to claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) or refund of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) to be paid in cases involving violation of pre-import condition under Advance Authorization scheme. The Circular has been issued pursuant to the direction of the Supreme Court in a recent judgment. The procedure prescribed is as follows: (a) Importers should approach the concerned assessment group (jurisdiction port authority) with relevant details for purposes of payment of the IGST along with applicable interest. (b) the assessment group will cancel the Out-of-Charge (OOC) and will indicate the reason in remarks. The bill of entry (BE) will be assessed again to charge the IGST. (c) the payment of IGST along with applicable interest is required to be made through the electronic challan generated in the Customs EDI System. (d) With the completion of the above payment, the assessment group will make a notional OOC to enable the transmission of details to the GST portal for ITC.

8 Notification No. 43/2023-Customs (N.T.) and Circular No. 17/2023-Customs

The procedure for e-commerce exports of jewellery through courier mode has been further simplified in cases where exporters do not intend to re-import. While filing the Courier Shipping Bill (CSB) the requirement to upload photos of the export item, outer covering, and image of the listing on the e-commerce platform has been dispensed with. Further, item-level specifications will no longer be required to be filled and a declaration by the exporter will be sufficient.

Foreign Trade Policy

9 Notification No. 11/2023 (DGFT) The import policy of Copra falling under HS 12030000 is revised to restricted. Earlier the import of Copra was allowed by State Trading Enterprises.

10 Notification No. 12/2023 (DGFT) In addition to SCOMET items falling under categories/sub-categories 1C, 1D, 1E, 3D001, and 3D004 (excluding software and technology), certain chemicals specified in Appendix 10(N) to certain specified countries mentioned under aforesaid Appendix 10(N) can also be exported/re-exported under the General Authorization for Export of Chemicals (GAEC).

11 Notification No. 13/2023 (DGFT) The export policy of chrome ore falling under HS 2610 has been restricted and export will be permitted only after obtaining the requisite authorization.

12 Notification No. 14/2023 (DGFT) The Category 5B of the SCOMET List under ITC-HS, that controlled the export of drones/UAVs is amended to simplify and liberalize the SCOMET policy. The export of Drones/UAVs specified at 5B(a)(ii), and not covered under Category 5B(a)(i) & 5(b), 6A010, 8A912, and capable of a range equal to or less than 25 km and delivering a payload of not more than 25 kgs (excluding the software and technology of these items), will now be subject to General authorization for Export of Drones (GAED) for 3 years with quarterly reporting.