Provisions of the principal RCM Notification No. 13/2017 - Central Tax (Rate) dated 28 June 2017 as applicable to Central Government and State Governments have been made applicable to "Courts and Tribunals" also by expanding the scope of explanation (h) to said notification.

Our Comments: Through this amendment, specific services provided by Courts and Tribunals will get taxable under RCM. However, now there will be an anomaly, as no suitable amendment has been made in Schedule III of the CGST Act, as per which services provided by Courts or Tribunals are neither a supply of goods nor a supply of services.