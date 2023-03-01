ARTICLE

The Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka ('KHC') in M/s Premier Sales Promotion Pvt. Ltd. vs The Union of India & Ors.1 held that vouchers would fall under the definition of 'money', not goods or services, and thus, cannot be taxed under the provisions of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 ('CGST Act').

I. Background

Section 2(118) of the CGST Act defines 'Voucher' as an instrument where there is an obligation to accept it as consideration or part consideration for a supply of goods or services or both and where the goods or services or both to be supplied or the identities of their potential suppliers are either indicated on the instrument itself or in related documentation, including the terms and conditions of use of such instrument. As per Section 2(75) of the CGST Act, 'Money' means the Indian legal tender or any foreign currency, cheque, promissory note, bill of exchange, letter of credit, draft, pay order, traveller cheque, money order, postal or electronic remittance or any other instrument recognised by the Reserve Bank of India when used as a consideration to settle an obligation or exchange with Indian legal tender of another denomination but shall not include any currency that is held for its numismatic value.

II. Brief facts of the case

M/s Premier Sales Promotion Pvt. Ltd ('PSP') was engaged in the transaction of procuring Pre-paid Payment Instruments of Gift Vouchers, Cash Back Vouchers and E-Vouchers from the issuers and supplying them to its clients for specified face value. Its clients issued such Vouchers to their employees in the form of incentive or to other beneficiaries under promotional schemes for use as consideration for purchase of goods or services or both as specified therein. PSP had sought ruling from Karnataka AAR on taxability, category and rate of tax on supply of Pre-paid Payment Instruments or vouchers. The Karnataka AAR had ruled that the supply of vouchers was taxable as goods and the time of supply would be governed by Section 12(5) of the CGST Act. Tax Act, 2017 and the rate of tax as per Entry No. 453 of Schedule 3 of Notification No. 1/2017-Central Tax (Rate) dated June 28, 2017. The said order was challenged before the Karnataka AAAR which affirmed the order of the AAR.

III. Observations by The KHC

The Court observed that the voucher did not have any intrinsic value and it represented the value of future goods or services to be redeemed. The value printed on the voucher could be transacted only at the time of redemption and not at the time of delivery of such voucher. The Court further observed that the definition of 'voucher' made it clear that it was mere an instrument accepted as consideration for supply of goods or services. Thus, voucher would fall under the definition of 'money' which is not taxable under the CGST Act. The issuance of voucher was similar to pre-deposit and not supply of goods or services under the provisions of the CGST Act and cannot be taxed.

IV. Decision of the BHC

In view of the above mentioned observations, the Hon'ble KHC allowed the petition filed by PSP and quashed the orders of Karnataka AAAR and AAR.

V. VA Comments:

The judgement of the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court comes as a relief and is relevant for businesses engaged in the supply of Pre-paid Payment Instruments/ Vouchers etc. The instant judgment is in line with the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court in Sodexo SVC India Pvt. Ltd. Vs. the State of Maharashtra2 wherein the court held that meal vouchers cannot be treated as 'goods' for the purpose of levy of Octroi or LBT.

Footnotes

1 W.P. No. 5569 of 2022 (T-RES)

2 2016 (331) ELT 23 (SC) (para 15)

