GST

1 Notification No. 01/2023- Central Tax dated 04.01.2023 Vide Notification No.14/2017 – CT dated 01.07.2017, the CBIC has appointed various officers in Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (‘DGGI'), Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (‘DGGST') and Directorate General of Audit (‘DG Audit') as central tax officers. Further, the notification also provides the said officers with the powers equivalent to that of the central tax officers of the corresponding rank mentioned in the notification. Notification No 01/2023 – CT dated 04.01.2023 amends Notification No. 14/2017 (supra) wherein the powers of the Superintendent of Central Tax have been assigned to the Additional Assistant Directors in DGGI, DGGST and DG Audit.

2 Circular No. 189/01/2023-GST Dated: 13.01.2023 Vide this circular, the following has been clarified: “Rab” is classifiable under heading 1702 and is liable to 18% GST under SL No. 11 in Schedule III of Notification No. 1/2017-CT(R) dated 28.06.2017.

The by-products of milling of Dal/Pulses such as Chika, Khanda and Churi/Chuni shall be exempt from GST w.e.f. 01.01.2023 irrespective of its end use. Further, the taxability of said products prior to 01.01.2023 is to be regularized on “as is” basis from the date of issuance of Circular No. 179/11/2022-GST dated 03.08.2022.

The 6-digit HS Code for the ‘Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink' or ‘Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice' is “220299”. The said goods attract GST at the rate of 28% and Compensation Cess at the rate of 12%. Further, the said goods include carbonated beverages that contain carbon dioxide, irrespective of whether the carbon dioxide is added as a preservative, addictive, etc.

‘Snack pellets' (such as "fryums") produced through the extrusion process are classifiable under tariff item "1905 9030," which includes goods with the description "Extruded or expanded products, savory or salted." As a result, such snack pellets are subject to GST at the rate of 18% (S.No 16 of Schedule III of Notification No. 1/2017 - CT(R)).

Compensation Cess (‘Cess') of 22% is applicable on motor vehicles falling under the heading 8703. However, there are four specifications (one of the specifications is that they should be popularly known as SUVs) which if cumulatively satisfied would attract Cess.

Doubts arose with respect to the goods specified in the list annexed to the Notification No. 3/2017-IT (Rate), dated 28.06.2017, which are liable to IGST @ 12% as per the said notification. However, these goods are also eligible for the benefit of lower rate of IGST under Schedule I of the Notification No. 1/2017-IT (Rate), dated 28.06.2017. It has been clarified that the importer can claim the benefit of the lower rate of tax under Notification No. 1/2017-IT (Rate), dated 28.06.2017 or any other Integrated Goods and Services Tax rate notification .

3 Circular No. 190/02/2023-GST Dated: 13.01.2023 Clarification regarding applicability of GST on incentive paid by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to acquiring banks under the Incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low value BHIM-UPI transactions It has been clarified that the incentives that are paid by MeitY to acquiring banks as part of the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low value BHIM-UPI transactions, do notconstitute any form of consideration that is paid by the Government for any service that is provided by the acquiring bank. The Board has further clarified that the incentives take the form of a subsidy and are directly linked to the price of the service. Accordingly, in terms of Section 15 of the CGST Act, such incentives do not form part of the taxable value of the transaction and are therefore not taxable. Clarificationregarding applicability of GST on accommodation services supplied by Air Force Mess to its personnel: It has been clarified that exemption from payment of GST (provided under Sl. No. 6 of Notification No. 12/2017 – CT(Rate) dated 28.06.2017) which is applicable to services supplied by the Central Government, State Government, Union territory or local authority to any person other than business entities, is also applicable to the accommodation services provided by Air Force Mess and other similar messes such as Army mess, Navy mess, Paramilitary and Police forces mess to their troops or any person other than a business entity. This exemption is available, provided the services offered by such messes qualify to be treated as services supplied by the Central Government, State Government, Union territory or local authority.

FOREIGN TRADE POLICY

4 Notification No: 53 /2015-2020 dated 09.01.2023 Revisions made to 432 HS codes on account of recommendations of the RoDTEP Committee in relation to apparent errors or anomalies in the earlier notified rates/caps made vide DGFT Notification No.19 dated 17.08.2021. This is applicable for exports made from 16.01.2023. Some key products HSN Product Old New 55092100 Single yarn Cap – INR 1.8 per Unit Quantity Code (UQC) Cap – INR 5.8 per UQC 55092200 Multiple or cabled yarn Cap – INR 1.8 per UQC Cap – INR 5.8 per UQC 87032291 Motor cars Rate – 1% Rate – 1.5%

5 Public Notice No. 52/2015-2020 dated 18.01.2023 DGFT simplifies ‘Composition Fee' for Export Obligation extension under Advance Authorization (AA) Scheme Currently composition fee is levied as a percentage of the unfulfilled Freight On Board (FOB) value. Para 4.42 of HBP 2015-20 has been amended to simplify the process of levying 'Composition Fee' in case of extension of Export Obligation Period (EOP) under the Advance Authorization Scheme which is as follows: Cost, Insurance & Freight (CIF) Value of AA Licenses Composition fees to be levied Upto INR 2 crores INR 5000/- Between INR 2 cores to INR 10 crores INR 10,000/- Over INR 10 crores INR 15,000/- It has been further stated that exporters can request for an extension of upto 6 months (exporters are allowed to do this twice) subject to payment of the specified composition fees. In cases where a further extension of 6 months (after the first extension) is sought, the same will be subject to the payment of composition fees outlined in the table below: CIF Value of AA Licenses Composition fees to be levied Upto INR 2 crores INR 10,000/- Between INR 2 cores to INR 10 crores INR 20,000/- Over INR 10 crores INR 30,000/-

6 Public Notice No. 53/2015-2020 dated 20.01.2023 The Government has announced a one-time relaxation for maintaining an average export obligation and has provided an option to extend the EOP for certain sectors under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme. A. For Hotel, Healthcare & Educational Sector For the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, the hotel, healthcare and educational sector will not be required to maintain average export obligation for EPCG authorizations issued.





The EOP would be extended from the date of expiry - for the duration equivalent to the number of days the EOP falls - within 01.02.2020 and 31.03.2022. This extension will be granted without payment of composition fees.



B. Other than Hotel, Healthcare & Educational Sector The EOP may be extended for the number of days the existing EOP falls within 01.02.2020 and 31.07.2021. This extension will be granted without payment of composition fees, but with a 5% additional export obligation in value terms on the balance export obligation as on March 31, 2022.

CENTRAL EXCISE

7 Notification No. 03/2023 - Central Excise dated 16.01.2023 There is a change in the special additional excise duty rate of petroleum crude and aviation turbine fuel. The rate of duty is as below: Product Rate Petroleum crude INR 1,900/- per tonne Aviation Turbine Fuel INR 3.5/- per litre