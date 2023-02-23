Most recommendations made during the 49th meeting of the GST Council have been towards facilitating ease of business and tax compliance for assessees. Various amnesty initiatives have been proposed to ease taxpayers into compliance.

The proposed amendment towards introducing the GST Appellate Tribunal is a welcome, albeit belated move. The delay in setting up the Tribunal has led to blockage of genuine refunds, accumulation of interest burden and uncertainty on legal positions.

The earlier skewed ratio of Judicial and Technical members on the Benches and appointment of member of Indian Legal Services as a Judicial Member was declared as ultra vires the Constitution by the Hon'ble Madras High Court in Revenue Bar Association vs. Union of India [(2019) 30 GSTL 584]. While the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court, the GST Council has sought to rationalize the composition of Benches to make it legally sustainable.