Clarification to deal with difference in Input Tax Credit ("ITC") availed in Form Goods and Services Tax Return ("GSTR") -3B as compared to that detailed in Form GSTR 2A for Financial Year ("FY") 2017-18 and FY 2018-19 alone. Wherein clarification for different scenarios as envisaged below are provided: Where the supplier has failed to file FORM GSTR-1 for a tax period but has filed the return in FORM GSTR-3B for said tax period, due to which the supplies made in the said tax period do not get reflected in FORM GSTR-2A of the recipients.

Where the supplier has filed FORM GSTR-1 as well as return in FORM GSTR-3B for a tax period but has failed to report a particular supply in FORM GSTR-1, due to which the said supply does not get reflected in FORM GSTR-2A of the recipient.

Where supplies were made to a registered person and invoice is issued as per Rule 46 of Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017 (" CGST Rules ") containing Goods and Services Tax Index Number (" GSTIN ") of the recipient, but supplier has wrongly reported the said supply as B2C supply, instead of B2B supply, in his FORM GSTR-1, due to which the said supply does not get reflected in FORM GSTR-2A of the said registered person.

It is also relevant to highlight that the Karnataka High Court has recently, in a writ petition on the issue relating to quoting of wrong GSTIN, allowed the claim of the Petitioner and has observed that the issue involved is squarely covered by the said Circular. Further, even though the said Circular was issued in respect of FY 2017-18 and 2018-19, the High Court was pleased to make the same applicable in respect of transactions pertaining to FY 2019-201 .

The proper officer shall first seek the details from the registered person regarding all the invoices on which ITC has been availed by the registered person in his FORM GSTR 3B, but which are not reflecting in his FORM GSTR 2A.

He shall then ascertain fulfilment of the following conditions of Section 16, 17, and 18 of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (" CGST Act ") in respect of the ITC availed on such invoices.

") in respect of the ITC availed on such invoices. In case the difference in the ITC for the said financial year exceeds 5 lakhs, the proper officer shall ask the registered person to produce a certificate for the concerned supplier from the chartered accountant or the cost accountant certifying that supplies in respect of the said invoices of supplier have actually been made by the supplier to the said registered person and the tax on such supplies has been paid by the said supplier in his return in FORM GSTR 3B.

In case the difference is upto INR 5,00,000 (Indian Rupees Five Lakhs), the proper officer shall ask the claimant to produce a certificate from the concerned supplier to the effect that said supplies have actually been made by him to the said registered person and the tax on said supplies has been paid by the said supplier in his return in FORM GSTR-3B.

Having said the above, please note that these guidelines are clarificatory and may be app

Circular no. 183/15/2022- GST dated December 27, 2022