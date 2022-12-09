Circular clarifies on the following aspects related inverted duty ('ID') refund:

Applicability of new refund formula

The amendment in formula prescribed under Rule 89(5) vide Notification No. 14/2022-CT dated 05.07.2022 would be applicable prospectively i.e. on applications filed on or after 05.07.2022

Restriction on refund of unutilised ITC of certain goods

Vide Notification No. 09/2022-Central Tax (Rate) dated 13.07.2022, the refund of unutilised ITC of certain goods falling under chapter 15 and 27 was restricted. The circular has clarified that the said restriction would be applicable prospectively i.e., on refund applications filed on or after 18.07.2022.